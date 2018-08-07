Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd    0916   CNE100000HD4

CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD (0916)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018……

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018

The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2018 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,759,251 MWh, representing an increase of 14.49% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 33.73%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 21.67% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 34.01%. As of 31 July 2018, the total power generation of the Group for 2018 amounted to 29,589,454 MWh, representing an increase of 13.74% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 22.92%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 11.92%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 21.37%.

Details of the power generation of the Group for July 2018 are set out as follows (unit: MWh):

Coal power business

Other renewable energy

business

Total

Business segments

and regional

distribution

Wind power business

Total power

Year-on-year

generation

percentage

Power

Power

Year-on-year

for the

change for

generation for

generation for

percentage

Total power

corresponding

total annual

July

July

change for

generation for

period of

power

2018

2017

July

2018

2017

generation

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

2,883,034

2,155,803

33.73

23,672,508

19,258,934

22.92

Including:

Heilongjiang

159,829

148,390

7.71

1,548,917

1,346,272

15.05

Jilin

73,311

56,107

30.66

542,921

485,564

11.81

Liaoning

208,286

175,554

18.64

1,567,529

1,287,660

21.73

Inner Mongolia

353,962

256,534

37.98

3,119,209

2,626,978

18.74

Jiangsu inland

237,610

121,088

96.23

1,649,165

1,401,258

17.69

Jiangsu offshore

211,284

47,290

346.78

1,191,413

573,851

107.62

Zhejiang

23,217

35,478

-34.56

206,105

219,924

-6.28

Fujian

107,918

64,319

67.79

1,086,844

884,865

22.83

Hainan

4,294

10,263

-58.16

64,706

74,186

-12.78

Gansu

193,270

165,202

16.99

1,515,509

1,149,290

31.86

Xinjiang

309,587

276,343

12.03

1,913,267

1,601,588

19.46

Hebei

126,923

106,235

19.47

1,556,227

1,440,126

8.06

Yunnan

89,278

67,565

32.14

1,309,577

1,175,918

11.37

Anhui

116,935

128,939

-9.31

993,584

915,873

8.48

Shandong

54,648

45,977

18.86

548,593

439,962

24.69

Tianjin

24,284

16,823

44.35

239,576

159,620

50.09

Shanxi

93,117

73,969

25.89

1,105,971

698,105

58.42

Ningxia

141,980

125,891

12.78

974,860

796,117

22.45

Guizhou

87,385

75,210

16.19

770,133

818,228

-5.88

Shaanxi

77,978

63,587

22.63

467,367

372,350

25.52

Tibet

515

728

-29.26

9,040

7,958

13.60

Chongqing

41,980

35,461

18.38

191,975

204,176

-5.98

Shanghai

12,534

6,824

83.68

82,723

76,501

8.13

Guangdong

15,456

5,572

177.39

88,387

63,156

39.95

Hunan

5,403

5,834

-7.39

77,640

85,751

-9.46

Guangxi

12,245

7,192

70.26

144,858

141,295

2.52

Jiangxi

9,437

11,128

-15.20

58,417

36,505

60.02

Hubei

10,344

6,616

56.35

72,386

6,616

994.11

Canada

13,635

15,684

-13.06

159,579

169,242

-5.71

South Africa

66,392

-

-

416,028

-

-

838,293

1,070,177

-21.67

5,630,849

6,393,010

-11.92

37,924

57,465

-34.01

286,097

363,857

-21.37

3,759,251

3,283,445

14.49

29,589,454

26,015,801

13.74

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Li Enyi

Executive Director and President

Beijing, the PRC, 7 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Li Enyi and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 10:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
12:01pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018…&hel..
PU
07/12CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF ULTRA SHORT-TERM..
PU
07/09CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : Citi says buying major PRC wind farm operators
AQ
07/06CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JUNE 2018…&hel..
PU
06/19A big market for clean energy firms
AQ
06/07CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR MAY 2018…&hell..
PU
06/04CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : List of Directors and their Role and Function…&hel..
PU
05/23CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : CHANGE OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS……
PU
05/20CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EGM IN 2018……
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13China Longyuan Power Group ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017The U.S. Is No Longer Center Of The Universe. Where To Invest? 
2016China considers cutting solar subsidies by as much as 40% 
2016PIO : An Ancient Rhyme 
2015Why Does Trouble In China Have Such A Big Effect On The US? 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 26 955 M
EBIT 2018 10 007 M
Net income 2018 4 949 M
Debt 2018 71 103 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 10,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
EV / Sales 2018 4,49x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 49 869 M
Chart CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,66  CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
En Yi Li President & Executive Director
Chang Jun Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Ping Qiao Chairman
Bao Le Wang Non-Executive Director
Bao Xing Luan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD28.24%7 276
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.49%80 649
ENEL-11.75%53 163
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.5.20%52 639
INNOGY SE15.38%24 193
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 475
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.