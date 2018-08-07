China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018……
08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST
ANNOUNCEMENT
POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018
The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2018 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,759,251 MWh, representing an increase of 14.49% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 33.73%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 21.67% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 34.01%. As of 31 July 2018, the total power generation of the Group for 2018 amounted to 29,589,454 MWh, representing an increase of 13.74% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 22.92%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 11.92%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 21.37%.
Details of the power generation of the Group for July 2018 are set out as follows (unit: MWh):
Coal power business
Other renewable energy
business
Total
Business segments
and regional
distribution
Wind power business
Total power
Year-on-year
generation
percentage
Power
Power
Year-on-year
for the
change for
generation for
generation for
percentage
Total power
corresponding
total annual
July
July
change for
generation for
period of
power
2018
2017
July
2018
2017
generation
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
2,883,034
2,155,803
33.73
23,672,508
19,258,934
22.92
Including:
Heilongjiang
159,829
148,390
7.71
1,548,917
1,346,272
15.05
Jilin
73,311
56,107
30.66
542,921
485,564
11.81
Liaoning
208,286
175,554
18.64
1,567,529
1,287,660
21.73
Inner Mongolia
353,962
256,534
37.98
3,119,209
2,626,978
18.74
Jiangsu inland
237,610
121,088
96.23
1,649,165
1,401,258
17.69
Jiangsu offshore
211,284
47,290
346.78
1,191,413
573,851
107.62
Zhejiang
23,217
35,478
-34.56
206,105
219,924
-6.28
Fujian
107,918
64,319
67.79
1,086,844
884,865
22.83
Hainan
4,294
10,263
-58.16
64,706
74,186
-12.78
Gansu
193,270
165,202
16.99
1,515,509
1,149,290
31.86
Xinjiang
309,587
276,343
12.03
1,913,267
1,601,588
19.46
Hebei
126,923
106,235
19.47
1,556,227
1,440,126
8.06
Yunnan
89,278
67,565
32.14
1,309,577
1,175,918
11.37
Anhui
116,935
128,939
-9.31
993,584
915,873
8.48
Shandong
54,648
45,977
18.86
548,593
439,962
24.69
Tianjin
24,284
16,823
44.35
239,576
159,620
50.09
Shanxi
93,117
73,969
25.89
1,105,971
698,105
58.42
Ningxia
141,980
125,891
12.78
974,860
796,117
22.45
Guizhou
87,385
75,210
16.19
770,133
818,228
-5.88
Shaanxi
77,978
63,587
22.63
467,367
372,350
25.52
Tibet
515
728
-29.26
9,040
7,958
13.60
Chongqing
41,980
35,461
18.38
191,975
204,176
-5.98
Shanghai
12,534
6,824
83.68
82,723
76,501
8.13
Guangdong
15,456
5,572
177.39
88,387
63,156
39.95
Hunan
5,403
5,834
-7.39
77,640
85,751
-9.46
Guangxi
12,245
7,192
70.26
144,858
141,295
2.52
Jiangxi
9,437
11,128
-15.20
58,417
36,505
60.02
Hubei
10,344
6,616
56.35
72,386
6,616
994.11
Canada
13,635
15,684
-13.06
159,579
169,242
-5.71
South Africa
66,392
-
-
416,028
-
-
838,293
1,070,177
-21.67
5,630,849
6,393,010
-11.92
37,924
57,465
-34.01
286,097
363,857
-21.37
3,759,251
3,283,445
14.49
29,589,454
26,015,801
13.74
Note:Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
By order of the Board
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*
Li Enyi
Executive Director and President
Beijing, the PRC, 7 August 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Li Enyi and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.
