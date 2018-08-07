China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018……

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2018

The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2018 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,759,251 MWh, representing an increase of 14.49% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 33.73%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 21.67% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 34.01%. As of 31 July 2018, the total power generation of the Group for 2018 amounted to 29,589,454 MWh, representing an increase of 13.74% compared with the corresponding period of 2017. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 22.92%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 11.92%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 21.37%.

Details of the power generation of the Group for July 2018 are set out as follows (unit: MWh):

Coal power business Other renewable energy business Total

Business segments and regional distribution Wind power business

Total power Year-on-year generation percentage Power Power Year-on-year for the change for generation for generation for percentage Total power corresponding total annual July July change for generation for period of power 2018 2017 July 2018 2017 generation (MWh) (MWh) (%) (MWh) (MWh) (%) 2,883,034 2,155,803 33.73 23,672,508 19,258,934 22.92 Including: Heilongjiang 159,829 148,390 7.71 1,548,917 1,346,272 15.05 Jilin 73,311 56,107 30.66 542,921 485,564 11.81 Liaoning 208,286 175,554 18.64 1,567,529 1,287,660 21.73 Inner Mongolia 353,962 256,534 37.98 3,119,209 2,626,978 18.74 Jiangsu inland 237,610 121,088 96.23 1,649,165 1,401,258 17.69 Jiangsu offshore 211,284 47,290 346.78 1,191,413 573,851 107.62 Zhejiang 23,217 35,478 -34.56 206,105 219,924 -6.28 Fujian 107,918 64,319 67.79 1,086,844 884,865 22.83 Hainan 4,294 10,263 -58.16 64,706 74,186 -12.78 Gansu 193,270 165,202 16.99 1,515,509 1,149,290 31.86 Xinjiang 309,587 276,343 12.03 1,913,267 1,601,588 19.46 Hebei 126,923 106,235 19.47 1,556,227 1,440,126 8.06 Yunnan 89,278 67,565 32.14 1,309,577 1,175,918 11.37 Anhui 116,935 128,939 -9.31 993,584 915,873 8.48 Shandong 54,648 45,977 18.86 548,593 439,962 24.69 Tianjin 24,284 16,823 44.35 239,576 159,620 50.09 Shanxi 93,117 73,969 25.89 1,105,971 698,105 58.42 Ningxia 141,980 125,891 12.78 974,860 796,117 22.45 Guizhou 87,385 75,210 16.19 770,133 818,228 -5.88 Shaanxi 77,978 63,587 22.63 467,367 372,350 25.52 Tibet 515 728 -29.26 9,040 7,958 13.60 Chongqing 41,980 35,461 18.38 191,975 204,176 -5.98 Shanghai 12,534 6,824 83.68 82,723 76,501 8.13 Guangdong 15,456 5,572 177.39 88,387 63,156 39.95 Hunan 5,403 5,834 -7.39 77,640 85,751 -9.46 Guangxi 12,245 7,192 70.26 144,858 141,295 2.52 Jiangxi 9,437 11,128 -15.20 58,417 36,505 60.02 Hubei 10,344 6,616 56.35 72,386 6,616 994.11 Canada 13,635 15,684 -13.06 159,579 169,242 -5.71 South Africa 66,392 - - 416,028 - - 838,293 1,070,177 -21.67 5,630,849 6,393,010 -11.92 37,924 57,465 -34.01 286,097 363,857 -21.37 3,759,251 3,283,445 14.49 29,589,454 26,015,801 13.74

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Li Enyi

Executive Director and President

Beijing, the PRC, 7 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Li Enyi and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

