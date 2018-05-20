Log in
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD (0916)
China Longyuan Power : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EGM IN 2018……

05/20/2018

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE

FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2018

The number of shares relating to this form of proxy (Domestic shares/H shares) (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

ofbeing the holder of

domestic shares/H shares (Note 3) of China Longyuan Power GroupCorporation Limited* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting, or (Note 4) of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the first extraordinary general meeting in 2018 (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 22/F, Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 6 July 2018 or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of EGM. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

Ordinary Resolutions

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

Abstain (Note 5)

1.

To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Board:

1.1

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Qiao Baoping as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.2

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Liu Jinhuan as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.3

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Luan Baoxing as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.4

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yang Xiangbin as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.5

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Li Enyi as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.6

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Huang Qun as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.7

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Zhang Songyi as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.8

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Meng Yan as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

*For identification purpose only

Ordinary Resolutions

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

Abstain (Note 5)

1.9

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Han Dechang as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

2.

To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Supervisory Board:

2.1

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Bin as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

2.2

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yu Yongping as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

Date:

2018

Signature (Note 6):

Important: Notes:You should first review the Company's circular of the EGM dated 21 May 2018 before appointing a proxy.

  • 1. Please insert the number and select the class of shares registered in your name(s) relating to this form of proxy (delete as appropriate). If the number and class are inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If the number and class are not inserted, the form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 2. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in block letters.

  • 3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and select the class of shares (delete as appropriate). If no number and no class of shares is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting, or" and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the spaces provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

  • 5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "FOR" or insert the relevant number of shares. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "AGAINST" or insert the relevant number of shares. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please tick the appropriate box marked "ABSTAIN" or insert the relevant number of shares. Any abstained vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

  • 6. This form of proxy must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or attorney duly authorised.

  • 7. In the case of joint holders of any shares, only the joint holder whose name appears first in the register of shareholders is able to vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto.

  • 8. If the form of proxy is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authorisation documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorisation documents shall be notarised. The form of proxy and the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation documents (if applicable) must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's head office in the PRC at Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours prior to the holding of the EGM (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5 July 2018 (Hong Kong time)).

  • 9. The EGM is expected to take less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxy(ies) shall show proof of identity when attending the EGM.

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 11:14:07 UTC
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 26 932 M
EBIT 2018 10 005 M
Net income 2018 4 950 M
Debt 2018 71 065 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,38
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 45 937 M
Managers
NameTitle
En Yi Li President & Executive Director
Chang Jun Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Ping Qiao Chairman
Bao Le Wang Non-Executive Director
Bao Xing Luan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD26.80%7 204
NEXTERA ENERGY INC0.63%73 742
ENEL-4.52%59 697
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.7.63%57 892
INNOGY SE10.48%23 671
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 753
