China Longyuan Power : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EGM IN 2018

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING IN 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2018 (the "EGM") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Room, 22/F, Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 6 July 2018 for the following purposes:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Board:

1.1 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Qiao Baoping as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.2 To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Liu Jinhuan as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.3 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Luan Baoxing as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.4 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yang Xiangbin as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.5 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Li Enyi as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.6 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Huang Qun as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.7 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Zhang Songyi as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

1.8 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Meng Yan as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

1.9 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Han Dechang as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Supervisory Board:

2.1 To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Bin as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

2.2 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yu Yongping as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Qiao Baoping

Chairman of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Wang Baole, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Li Enyi and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

* For identification purposes only

Notes:

1. In order to determine the holders of shares who are eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 6 June 2018 to Friday, 6 July 2018, both days inclusive. To be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of H shares of the Company shall lodge share transfer documents with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 June 2018.

2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies (whether he/she is a Shareholder) to attend and vote at the EGM on his, her or its behalf.

3. The instrument to appoint a proxy shall be signed by the appointer or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney duly authorized.

4. To be valid, the form of proxy must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's head office in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours prior to the holding of the EGM (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5 July 2018 (Hong Kong time)). If such instrument is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authorization documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorization documents shall be notarized. The notarized power of attorney or other authorization documents shall, together with the form of proxy, be deposited at the specified place at the time set out in such form of proxy.

5. If the appointer is a legal person, its legal representative or any person authorised by resolutions of its board or other governing bodies may attend the EGM on behalf of the appointer.

6. The Company has the rights to request a Shareholder or a proxy who attends the EGM on behalf of a Shareholder to provide proof of identity.

7. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall return the EGM reply slip to the Company's head office in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: (86) 10-6388 7780), or return the EGM reply slip to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand

or by post (for holders of H shares of the Company) on or before Friday, 15 June 2018.

8. The EGM is expected to take less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.

9. The contact of the Company is as follows:

Address