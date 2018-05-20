Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd    0916   CNE100000HD4

CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD (0916)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Longyuan Power : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EGM IN 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING IN 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting in 2018 (the "EGM") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") will be held at the Conference Room, 22/F, Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 6 July 2018 for the following purposes:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Board:

  • 1.1 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Qiao Baoping as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.2 To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Liu Jinhuan as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.3 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Luan Baoxing as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.4 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yang Xiangbin as a Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.5 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Li Enyi as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.6 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Huang Qun as an Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.7 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Zhang Songyi as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect;

  • 1.8 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Meng Yan as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

  • 1.9 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Han Dechang as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in respect of the members of the fourth session of the Supervisory Board:

  • 2.1 To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Bin as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect; and

  • 2.2 To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Yu Yongping as a Supervisor of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Qiao Baoping

Chairman of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qiao Baoping, Mr. Wang Baole, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; the executive directors are Mr. Li Enyi and Mr. Huang Qun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

* For identification purposes only

Notes:

1. In order to determine the holders of shares who are eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 6 June 2018 to Friday, 6 July 2018, both days inclusive. To be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of H shares of the Company shall lodge share transfer documents with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 June 2018.

  • 2. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies (whether he/she is a Shareholder) to attend and vote at the EGM on his, her or its behalf.

  • 3. The instrument to appoint a proxy shall be signed by the appointer or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney duly authorized.

  • 4. To be valid, the form of proxy must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's head office in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours prior to the holding of the EGM (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5 July 2018 (Hong Kong time)). If such instrument is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authorization documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorization documents shall be notarized. The notarized power of attorney or other authorization documents shall, together with the form of proxy, be deposited at the specified place at the time set out in such form of proxy.

  • 5. If the appointer is a legal person, its legal representative or any person authorised by resolutions of its board or other governing bodies may attend the EGM on behalf of the appointer.

  • 6. The Company has the rights to request a Shareholder or a proxy who attends the EGM on behalf of a Shareholder to provide proof of identity.

  • 7. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall return the EGM reply slip to the Company's head office in the PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: (86) 10-6388 7780), or return the EGM reply slip to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand

  • or by post (for holders of H shares of the Company) on or before Friday, 15 June 2018.

  • 8. The EGM is expected to take less than half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.

  • 9. The contact of the Company is as follows:

Address

  • : Tower C, International Investment Plaza 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street

    Xicheng District

    Beijing, the PRC

    Contact person Telephone number

  • : Mr. Jia Nansong

  • : (86)10-6388 8008

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 11:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
01:15pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EGM IN 2018……
PU
01:15pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : Notice of the first egm in 2018
PU
01:10pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE FIRST EGM IN 2018…&he..
PU
05/18CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : Clarification on agm circular
PU
05/18CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF ULTRA SHORT-TERM D..
PU
05/08CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : generation up 11.2% in April
AQ
05/07CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT- POWER GENERATION FOR APRIL 2018…&hel..
PU
04/26CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : CONNECTED TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOAN TO A CONNECTED PE..
PU
04/16CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : Date of board meeting
PU
04/09CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : output rises 19% in March
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13China Longyuan Power Group ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017The U.S. Is No Longer Center Of The Universe. Where To Invest? 
2016China considers cutting solar subsidies by as much as 40% 
2016PIO : An Ancient Rhyme 
2015Why Does Trouble In China Have Such A Big Effect On The US? 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 26 932 M
EBIT 2018 10 005 M
Net income 2018 4 950 M
Debt 2018 71 065 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,38
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 45 937 M
Chart CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Longyuan Power Group Technical Analysis Chart | 0916 | CNE100000HD4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,44  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
En Yi Li President & Executive Director
Chang Jun Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Ping Qiao Chairman
Bao Le Wang Non-Executive Director
Bao Xing Luan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD26.80%7 204
NEXTERA ENERGY INC0.63%73 742
ENEL-4.52%59 697
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.7.63%57 892
INNOGY SE10.48%23 671
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 753
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.