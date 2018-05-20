China Longyuan Power : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE FIRST EGM IN 2018……

2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and select the class of shares (delete as inappropriate). If no number and no class of shares is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 15 June 2018. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's head office in the PRC at Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (fax no.: (86) 10-6388 7780). For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post.