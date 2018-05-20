Log in
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD (0916)
  Report  
China Longyuan Power : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE FIRST EGM IN 2018……

05/20/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2018

To: China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note1):

Number of shares held (Note2):

domestic shares/

H shares.

I/We intend to attend in person or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the first extraordinary general meeting in 2018 of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 22/F, Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 6 July 2018.

Date:

2018

Signature(s) of Shareholder(s):

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in block letters.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and select the class of shares (delete as inappropriate). If no number and no class of shares is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 3. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 15 June 2018. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's head office in the PRC at Tower C, International Investment Plaza, 6-9 Fuchengmen North Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (fax no.: (86) 10-6388 7780). For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 11:09:06 UTC
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 26 932 M
EBIT 2018 10 005 M
Net income 2018 4 950 M
Debt 2018 71 065 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,38
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capitalization 45 937 M
Chart CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Longyuan Power Group Technical Analysis Chart | 0916 | CNE100000HD4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 6,44  CNY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
En Yi Li President & Executive Director
Chang Jun Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Ping Qiao Chairman
Bao Le Wang Non-Executive Director
Bao Xing Luan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORP LTD26.80%7 204
NEXTERA ENERGY INC0.63%73 742
ENEL-4.52%59 697
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.7.63%57 892
INNOGY SE10.48%23 671
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 753
