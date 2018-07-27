Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Medical System Holdings    0867   KYG211081248

CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS (0867)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Medical System : CMS purchases six products including Gemcitabine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:27am CEST

China Medical System Holdings Limited (the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce that the Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the 'Agreement') with German pharmaceutical research company Venus Pharma GmbH ('Venus Pharma') dated 20 July 2018. According to the Agreement, the Group acquired all assets (the 'Assets') of Venus Pharma's current product portfolio (the 'Products') related to the market in China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan) (the 'Territory'), and the Assets include without limitation to know-how, all intellectual property or the right of application for the intellectual property, all necessary regulatory approvals, documents, dossiers, data or information exclusive to the Territory and other rights to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize the Products in the Territory.

The transaction involved six injections, including four anti-tumor products and two antibiotic products. The four anti-tumor products are Gemcitabine, Docetaxel, Pemetrexed and Bortezomib, among which the first three products are mainly used for the treatment of common cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, etc. Bortezomib is used for the treatment of multiple myeloma, a common hematological malignancies.

According to the IMS data, sales of drugs with the same Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ('API') of Gemcitabine exceeded RMB2 billion, sales of drugs with the same API of Docetaxel and Pemetrexed exceeded RMB3 billion, and sales of drugs with the same API of Bortezomib exceeded RMB600 million, in 2017. The four products are all commonly used drugs for clinical anti-tumor therapy, recommended by guidelines, and included in Class B of the National Reimbursement Drug List.

The two antibiotic products are Meropenem and Imipenem, both of which are carbapenem antibiotics, having a wide range of antibacterial effects and being used to treat a variety of infections. According to IMS data, sales of drugs with the same API of Meropenem and Imipenem in China exceeded RMB4 billion and RMB2.5 billion, respectively, in 2017. Both Meropenem and Imipenem are included in Class B of the National Reimbursement Drug List.

If the cooperation products are successfully listed, CMS will enrich its product range and expand the product layout.

Disclaimer

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
05:27aCHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS purchases six products including Gemcitabine
PU
07/20CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Related to Ass..
PU
06/28CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Business Promo..
PU
06/27CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS was awarded as the 2018 “Honored Company”..
PU
05/08CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Inside Information and Business Update Announcement Suppl..
PU
05/08CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : (i) Inside Information and Business Update Announcement R..
PU
05/07CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Trading halt
PU
04/30CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Announcement on voting results of annual general meeting ..
PU
04/25CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : CMS was successfully selected as “The Most Interest..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016AstraZeneca inks $500M deal with China Medical for Plendil and Imdur 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 032 M
EBIT 2018 2 124 M
Net income 2018 1 947 M
Debt 2018 600 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 15,85
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
EV / Sales 2018 5,27x
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capitalization 31 215 M
Chart CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
China Medical System Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kong Lam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Bing Chen Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yan Ling Chen Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wai Ming Wong Chief Technical Officer
Chi Keung Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS-23.96%4 607
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD3.45%25 865
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.53%19 507
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-12.36%14 008
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.28%12 775
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD43.21%10 341
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.