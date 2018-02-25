China Merchants Port : UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF TCP IN BRAZIL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF TCP IN BRAZIL

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 4 September 2017 (the Announcement") in relation to the acquisition of TCP which constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the Initial Sale Shares and Individual Sellers Shares, representing 90% of the issued share capital of TCP has commenced closing on 23 February 2018 (São Paulo time). Upon the completion of the acquisition, the Company will, through the CM SPV, hold 90% of the total issued share capital of TCP and the remaining 10% issued share capital of TCP is held, as to approximately 6% by Soifer, as to approximately 2% by Pattac and as to approximately 2% by Tuc Par. TCP and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in operation of port facilities in Brazil.

By Order of the Board of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Hu Jianhua

Vice Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hu Jianhua, Mr. Wang Hong, Mr. Su Jian, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Wang Zhixian, Mr. Zheng Shaoping and Ms. Shi Wei as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Kwok Heem John, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.