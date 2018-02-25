Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd    0144   HK0144000764

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China Merchants Port : UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF TCP IN BRAZIL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 11:12am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF TCP IN BRAZIL

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 4 September 2017 (the Announcement") in relation to the acquisition of TCP which constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the Initial Sale Shares and Individual Sellers Shares, representing 90% of the issued share capital of TCP has commenced closing on 23 February 2018 (São Paulo time). Upon the completion of the acquisition, the Company will, through the CM SPV, hold 90% of the total issued share capital of TCP and the remaining 10% issued share capital of TCP is held, as to approximately 6% by Soifer, as to approximately 2% by Pattac and as to approximately 2% by Tuc Par. TCP and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in operation of port facilities in Brazil.

By Order of the Board of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Hu Jianhua

Vice Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hu Jianhua, Mr. Wang Hong, Mr. Su Jian, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Wang Zhixian, Mr. Zheng Shaoping and Ms. Shi Wei as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Kwok Heem John, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 10:11:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
01:02pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort completes its acquisition on Brazil's 2nd largest ..
PU
11:12aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Update on discloseable transaction - completion of acquis..
PU
02/09CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort to buy 50% share in Port of Newcastle for $478m
AQ
02/07CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Mer Port to buy stake in Australia port at HK$3.8bn
AQ
02/07CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Mer Port to sell stake in Chiwan to parent
AQ
02/06CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Issue of corporate bonds in the prc
PU
02/06CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort intends to acquire 50% Interest in Port of Newcast..
PU
02/06CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : to Sell Chiwan Port Stake for HK$12.3 Billion
DJ
02/05CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort intends to dispose Shares of Chiwan Wharf
PU
01/29CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Mer Port unit to buy stake in vehicle terminal project
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/25Industrials Gains Led By Dynagas, Capital And Macquarie Per Broker January Ta.. 
2017Industrials Gains Paced By Advanced Emissions, Atento, And Dynagas Per Decemb.. 
2017China's Key Investment To Change World Trade Flows 
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 8 555 M
EBIT 2017 3 825 M
Net income 2017 5 523 M
Debt 2017 19 348 M
Yield 2017 9,20%
P/E ratio 2017 10,60
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
EV / Sales 2017 9,42x
EV / Sales 2018 8,76x
Capitalization 61 226 M
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdi Technical Analysis Chart | 0144 | HK0144000764 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Tao Bai Managing Director & Executive Director
Sheng Zhou Lu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Hua Hu Vice Chairman
Hong Wang Executive Director
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-9.06%7 827
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD8.42%25 579
DP WORLD LTD--.--%20 800
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-0.42%12 626
MISC BHD--.--%7 977
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 169
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.