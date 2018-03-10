Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Minsheng Banking    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING (600016)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China Minsheng Banking : steps up scrutiny of bank shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:37am CET
A general view shows the headquarters of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking regulator has ordered shareholders that have acquired more than five percent stakes in commercial banks through the use of financial products like insurance and asset management schemes to reduce their holdings within a year.

The regulation, dated Feb. 2 but made public late on Friday, is the latest in a series of measures to control risk and excessive leverage in the financial system, with everything from doggy lending practices to shadow banking under the microscope.

The regulator also said in a separate online statement that it "strictly forbids shareholders from imposing inappropriate control over banks and seeking illegitimate interests".

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will target small and mid-tier banks' shareholding structures and conduct on-site checks this year, it said.

The rules will force conglomerates like Anbang Insurance Group Co, which has built up stakes in commercial lenders through funds raised from short-term, high-yielding universal life insurance products, to trim their holdings.

As of Sept. 30, Anbang Insurance Group held a 15.54 percent stake in China Minsheng Banking Co <1988.HK> as a result of a direct stake held by Anbang Life and through two separate financial products, company filings show.

The Beijing-based insurer also held a greater than 13 percent interest in China Merchants Bank Co<3968.HK> through its property and casualty insurance unit during the same period.

The CBRC said it would investigate whether commercial banks' shareholders were using their own, legally obtained funds for investment and whether they were holding stakes for other parties.

Any other existing stake purchase of more than five percent by investors and their related parties must seek approval by the CBRC within six months.

The new rules follow guidelines released in January that required major shareholders to disclose their ownership structures up to the ultimate beneficial holder.

The CBRC is drafting another set of new rules on shareholding custodianship to further increase transparency and standardize the management of banks' shareholding structures, it added.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : China Minsheng Banking, China Merchants Bank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK 0.74% 31.15 End-of-day quote.6.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING
04:37aCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : steps up scrutiny of bank shareholders
RE
03/04Mainland stocks rise as start-ups shine; HK shares higher
AQ
03/04Anbang 'committed to overseas subsidiaries' after govt takeover
AQ
02/28EXCLUSIVE : Amid liquidity concerns, China's HNA Group aviation fuel bill hits $..
RE
02/26After takeover by government, Anbang says committed to overseas subsidiaries
RE
02/24CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : HSI ends up 301 pts at 31,267; turnover at HK$103.3bn
AQ
02/06CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Extraordinary Me..
PU
01/25CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Minsheng Bank Vice Chairman raises stake to 6.94%
AQ
01/25CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement
PU
01/16HNA'S PROBLEMS MOUNT AS AIRLINES DEL : sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/22PRO WEEKLY DIGEST : Focusing On Companies Facing Increasing Competitive Threats 
2017CHINA MINSHENG BANK : Negatively Impacted By Weak Asset Quality And Margin Press.. 
2016How China Corporate Debt May Trigger A Banking Crisis 
2016WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (CXSE) July Summary 
2016WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (CXSE) June Summary 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 142 B
EBIT 2017 75 802 M
Net income 2017 48 886 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,07%
P/E ratio 2017 6,37
P/E ratio 2018 6,22
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,24x
Capitalization 342 B
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Technical Analysis Chart | 600016 | CNE0000015Y0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,21  CNY
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Zhang Juntong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING1.19%54 111
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.29%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%353 637
BANK OF AMERICA9.08%331 251
WELLS FARGO-6.71%279 304
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%275 373
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.