China Oilfield Services : HYSY 982 Acquired a Drilling Contract from ENI

China Oilfield Services Limited ('COSL' or the 'Company') lately announces that it has acquired a drilling contract from an Italian oil company ENI in respect of its semi-submersible rig HYSY 982. Both parties have signed this contract officially. This is the first time for the Company to provide drilling services to ENI.

The operation will be conducted at South China Sea with exploration services provided by HYSY 982. It is expected to commence at the first quarter of 2019.

ENI is an oil and natural gas company controlled by Italian government as well as one of the largest multinational oil companies in the world. The successful stepping into the contract is of significant influence to enhance the Company's brand image and facilitate the cooperation between the Company and ENI across the globe.