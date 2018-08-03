China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 7/F., Three Pacific Place, 1 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong on Thursday, 23 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

For and on behalf of

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.