China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. (0688)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Overseas Land & Investment : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/03/2018 | 10:51am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 7/F., Three Pacific Place, 1 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong on Thursday, 23 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of the Company and its subsidiaries and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

For and on behalf of

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Luo Liang and Mr. Guo Guanghui are the executive directors; Mr. Chang Ying is the non-executive director; and Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, Rita and Mr. Li Man Bun, Brian David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.



China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 08:50:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 209 B
EBIT 2018 63 300 M
Net income 2018 41 912 M
Debt 2018 75 873 M
Yield 2018 4,01%
P/E ratio 2018 6,26
P/E ratio 2019 5,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Guo Yan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Luo COO, Executive Director, Chief Architect & EVP
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Kwong Siu Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.92%33 501
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.43%45 029
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.37%34 290
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.94%31 152
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.85%28 288
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.34%24 372
