Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Petroleum & Chemical Corp    600028   CNE0000018G1

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP (600028)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Petroleum & Chemical : Unipec suspends U.S. oil imports as trade spat intensifies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:39am EDT
Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Unipec, the trading arm of state oil major Sinopec, has suspended crude oil imports from the United States due to a growing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, three sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

It is not clear how long the temporary halt will last, but one of the sources said Unipec has no new bookings of U.S. crude until at least October.

Unipec and Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner and biggest buyer of U.S. oil, did not respond to requests for comment.

Chinese buyers had already slowed their purchases of U.S. oil to avoid a likely import tariff threatened by Beijing amid the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing has put U.S. energy products, including crude oil and refined products, on a list of goods it will hit with a 25 percent import tax in retaliation for similar moves by Washington. It has not said when it will impose the tariffs.

Unipec said earlier this year it expects to trade up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. crude oil by the end of the year, about triple its trading volume of U.S. oil last year.

China's crude oil imports from the United States reached an average of 334,880 bpd in the first eight months of this year, according to trade flows data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The amount of U.S. crude arriving in September is expect to fall to 197,515 bpd, as only three supertankers are en-route to China, the data showed.

The absence of China, the largest buyer of U.S. crude after Canada, has partly weighed on U.S. spot crude prices, making them more affordable for other buyers in Asia.

Unipec will continue trading U.S. crude, selling the oil to Europe, one of the sources said. Still, it is unlikely to ship any of the oil to the east as it no longer has a backstop for the oil if it cannot find a buyer at the right price during the voyage, said three traders that participate in the market.

China's prohibitive import tariff, which amounts to close to $18 a barrel when crude is at $70, has also deterred other Chinese buyers such as state-owned companies PetroChina, as well as state-controlled Zhenhua Oil and independent refiners, from importing U.S. crude, they said.

Meanwhile, a narrower price spread between the Brent and Dubai crude benchmarks has made oil from Europe and Africa that is similar in quality to the U.S. crude more affordable for China. <DUB-EFS-1M>

China's oil imports from West Africa are set to rebound in August to 1.6 million bpd, the highest since May, according to data on Eikon.

Unipec has also bought North Sea Forties and Russian Urals last month for September delivery when the arbitrage opened, trade sources said.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng in BEIJING and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

By Florence Tan and Josephine Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
09:39aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Unipec suspends U.S. oil imports as trade spat inte..
RE
08/02China's Beijing Gas charts new direction under helm of Madame Li
RE
08/01Strong H1 results expected for oil and gas giants
AQ
07/31Strong H1 results expected for oil and gas giants
AQ
07/30Losing Streak Expected To Continue For China Shares
AQ
07/29Losing Streak May Continue For China Shares
AQ
07/25Sinopec projects 50% rise in H1 profit
AQ
07/25Sinopec projects 50% rise in H1 profit
AQ
07/25CROWDREVIEWS PARTNERED WITH BREAKBUL : Breakbulk China Expands to Become Breakbu..
AQ
07/24CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec becomes official oil and gas partner of 202..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Total Reviving Angola's Oil Sector 
07/2915 High Yield 'Safer' Dividend Energy WallStars Gush For July 
07/27Total starts production at Kaombo project offshore Angola 
06/28SINOPEC : An Underfollowed And Undervalued Dividend Opportunity 
06/21Albemarle, Sinopec sign Heads of Agreement for catalytic hydrocracking 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 657 B
EBIT 2018 119 B
Net income 2018 76 835 M
Debt 2018 23 279 M
Yield 2018 7,31%
P/E ratio 2018 10,16
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 804 B
Chart CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,18  CNY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hou Liang Dai Chairman & President
Dong Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
De Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Ying Jiang Member-Supervisory Board
Ren Ming Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.36%117 008
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-3.89%340 358
BP6.41%147 738
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.06%110 008
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.21%68 154
PHILLIPS 6620.66%57 363
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.