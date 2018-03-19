Log in
China Resources Power : 2017 Net Profit Down 40% on Higher Fuel Costs

03/19/2018 | 05:59am CET

By Joanne Chiu

China Resources Power Holdings Co. (0836.HK) Monday reported a 40% drop in its 2017 net profit, which was weighed by higher coal prices.

The Hong Kong-listed electricity producer said its profit for the 12 months ended December fell to 4.62 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$589 million) from HK$7.71 billion a year earlier. The result was slightly higher than the HK$4.49 billion net profit forecast from a poll of 15 analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Its 2017 revenue rose 10.7% to HK$73.31 billion from HK$66.21 billion a year earlier. It proposed a final dividend of 0.75 Hong Kong cents a share.

Looking ahead, China Resources Power said it expects coal prices to decline in 2018 following measures by the Chinese government to boost coal supply.

Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 71 395 M
EBIT 2017 10 637 M
Net income 2017 4 472 M
Debt 2017 91 164 M
Yield 2017 6,09%
P/E ratio 2017 15,34
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
EV / Sales 2017 2,21x
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
Capitalization 66 961 M
Chart CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Duration : Period :
China Resources Power Hold Technical Analysis Chart | 0836 | HK0836012952 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,9  HKD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Hu President & Executive Director
Ru Ge Li Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Guo Lin Zhu Finance Director & Vice President
Oi Sie Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-4.53%8 539
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA8.11%7 571
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-0.27%5 382
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 077
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%3 980
AES GENER SA--.--%2 535
