China Resources Power : 2017 Net Profit Down 40% on Higher Fuel Costs

By Joanne Chiu

China Resources Power Holdings Co. (0836.HK) Monday reported a 40% drop in its 2017 net profit, which was weighed by higher coal prices.

The Hong Kong-listed electricity producer said its profit for the 12 months ended December fell to 4.62 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$589 million) from HK$7.71 billion a year earlier. The result was slightly higher than the HK$4.49 billion net profit forecast from a poll of 15 analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Its 2017 revenue rose 10.7% to HK$73.31 billion from HK$66.21 billion a year earlier. It proposed a final dividend of 0.75 Hong Kong cents a share.

Looking ahead, China Resources Power said it expects coal prices to decline in 2018 following measures by the Chinese government to boost coal supply.

