China Shenhua Energy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF THE WATER...

a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

Stock Code: 01088

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF

THE WATERMARK PROJECT

This announcement is made by China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Company.

On 20 November 2008, the Company issued the Announcement in relation to Watermark Exploration Area Exploration License. Shenhua Watermark Coal Pty Limited ("Watermark Pty"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into Exploration License with the state government of New South Wales, Australia (the "NSW Government"), pursuant to which Watermark Pty paid for the exploration license at a consideration of AUD299 million and obtained the Watermark exploration area of approximately 195 square kilometers in aggregate.

On 28 January 2015, the Watermark Project Environmental Impact Assessment Report was approved by the NSW Government and its designated independent Planning Assessment Commission; on 4 July, the Australian Department of the Environment officially approved the Watermark Project Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which marked the completion of the environmental impact assessment review of the project by the Australian government.

On 29 June 2017, pursuant to the established policies of protection of agricultural activities on the black soil plains, the NSW Government withdrew the exploration license of approximately 100 square kilometres within Watermark exploration area and provided Watermark Pty with economic refund amounting to AUD261.8 million, and took receipt of the application for the renewal of the exploration license of non-black soil plains in Watermark exploration area. According to the agreement upon tendering in 2008, if the mining lease of Watermark Pty is approved, then an additional AUD200 million shall be paid to the NSW Government.

On 25 July 2018, Watermark Pty received official notice that the NSW Government had approved the application for renewal of the Exploration Licence for the Watermark Project. The licence excludes the black soil areas and is for the period from 13 July 2018 through to 22 October 2021. The project may continue to undertake exploration and environmental management activities.

Before mining can begin, Watermark Pty must apply to the NSW Government for converting the Exploration Licence area into a Mining Lease and gain approval for a range of detailed environmental management plans required in the project's development consent. In accordance with the requirements for the project approval and the environmental protection and biodiversity conservation laws, the Watermark Project is currently preparing the various environmental management plans for legal approval.

