Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China State Const. Eng. Corp Ltd    601668   CNE100000F46

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China State Const Eng : Former Baha Mar owner sues Chinese contractor over 'massive fraud'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 11:43pm CET
Baha Mar's Chairman and CEO Izmirlian poses in front of a counter promoting Bahamian Riviera resort during the Global Gaming Expo Asia in Macauduring Global Gaming Expo Asia in Macau

The original owner of the Baha Mar Resort, BML Properties Ltd, has filed a $2.25 billion lawsuit alleging a "massive fraud" by the Chinese contractor of the luxury hotel and casino project in Nassau, the Bahamas, that opened its doors in April after years of delays.

The 259-page complaint, filed in state court in Manhattan on Tuesday, accuses Chinese state-backed contractor China Construction America (CCA) of running a self-enrichment scheme that led to the failure of the $3.5 billion mega-resort project in 2015.

CCA, a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, did not return requests for comment.

The largest-ever Caribbean resort project, meant to be an economic driver for the island, struggled under a series of construction delays and funding squabbles that led to finger-pointing between the local developer Baja Mar Ltd, CCA and China's export finance bank - the main lender on the project - as to who was to blame for the delays.

Baja Mar Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of BML Properties, declared bankruptcy in 2015 and the resort was acquired by Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises in 2016.

According to the complaint, CCA submitted hundreds of millions of dollars in sham bills to BML while understaffing the project and using it to train inexperienced workers for other construction projects in the region.

"The scheme was based on CCA's efforts to falsely create the appearance that it was working toward an on time and on budget opening in December 2014 while knowingly and fraudulently concealing its real intent not to construct the Project on time and on budget and in the process extort more money than it earned and was due," the lawsuit said.

As a result, it said BML Properties lost its entire $845 million equity investment in the project, as well as its right to the future benefits of running a world-class resort.

BML Properties is led by Bahamas businessman Sarkis Izmirlian, son of Armenian billionaire Dikran Izmirlian.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tracy Rucinski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA STATE CONST. ENG. CO
11:43p CHINA STATE CONST ENG : Former Baha Mar owner sues Chinese contractor over 'mass..
12/20 Changfeng Energy Inc. Announces Collaboration with China Overseas Energy Co.,..
12/14 Changfeng Energy Inc. Announces Collaboration with China Overseas Energy Co.,..
12/11 CHINA STATE CONST ENG : Building Sector Resilient Despite Xi’s New Economi..
12/09 NORTH-EAST LINE EXTENSION : LTA awards S$79m contract to China State Constructio..
12/09 CHINA STATE CONST ENG : Construction Engineering wins $79m contract for North-Ea..
12/08 GMR INFRASTRUCTURE : To bid for airport project in philippines
12/06 CHINA STATE CONST ENG : 7 firms submit bids to build new Clark airport terminal
12/01 Zero-carbon town to be built near Xiongan New Area
11/27 Chinese construction team builds mosque with tallest minaret in Africa
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 1 072 B
EBIT 2017 71 160 M
Net income 2017 33 814 M
Debt 2017 70 278 M
Yield 2017 2,77%
P/E ratio 2017 8,34
P/E ratio 2018 7,32
EV / Sales 2017 0,33x
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
Capitalization 281 B
Chart CHINA STATE CONST. ENG. CO
Duration : Period :
China State Const. Eng. Co Technical Analysis Chart | 601668 | CNE100000F46 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONST. ENG. CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Guan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Xiang Ming Wang President & Director
Jie Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hu Zheng Independent Director
Lin Yang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONST. ENG. CORP LTD5.53%42 662
VINCI32.81%60 246
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-1.69%28 742
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.79%28 053
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.84%27 243
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD7.02%22 500
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.