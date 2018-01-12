China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 16 March 2018, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31

December 2017 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

In accordance with Rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from Monday, 15

January 2018 to Friday, 16 March 2018 (both days inclusive).

