Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China State Construction Int'l Holdings    3311   KYG216771363

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China State Construction 'l : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 05:24am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 3311)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 16 March 2018, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31

December 2017 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

In accordance with Rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from Monday, 15

January 2018 to Friday, 16 March 2018 (both days inclusive).

For and on behalf of

China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Zhou Yong

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng, Mr. Pan Shujie, Mr. Hung Cheung Shew, Mr.

Wu Mingqing and Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Executive Directors; and Dr. Raymond Ho Chung Tai, Mr.

Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:24:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION I
05:24a CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
2017 NORTH-EAST LINE EXTENSION : LTA awards S$79m contract to China State Constructio..
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Notice of Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Ko..
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Ex..
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Cons to issue US$800m guaranteed notes
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Cons plans to issue USD notes
2017 CHINA STATE CONST ENG : Government awards $205 million Cantonment MRT station co..
2017 CHINA STATE CONST ENG : LTA awards S$205m contract for Circle Line 6 to China St..
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Operating Information ..
2017 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : CSCI was awarded “Excellence in Responding t..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 China State Construction International Holdings, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results -..
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 53 494 M
EBIT 2017 6 716 M
Net income 2017 5 819 M
Debt 2017 8 024 M
Yield 2017 3,02%
P/E ratio 2017 9,52
P/E ratio 2018 8,29
EV / Sales 2017 1,26x
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
Capitalization 59 580 M
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION I
Duration : Period :
China State Construction I Technical Analysis Chart | 3311 | KYG216771363 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,9  HKD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Han Cheng Zhou Executive Director & Financial Controller
Chung Tai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Kiu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Ming Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDINGS10.75%7 615
VINCI2.85%61 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION6.54%44 282
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD2.13%29 526
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.88%29 451
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD2.26%27 743
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.