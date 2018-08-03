China State Construction 'l : CSCI Confirmed as a FTSE4Good Constituent for the Second Consecutive Year

(3 August 2018) China State Construction International Holdings Limited ('CSCI' or 'The Group', Stock Code: 3311.HK) is delighted to announce that, as per notification from FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) , CSCI has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the second consecutive year.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.