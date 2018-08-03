Log in
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDINGS    3311

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDINGS (3311)
News 
News Summary

China State Construction 'l : CSCI Confirmed as a FTSE4Good Constituent for the Second Consecutive Year

08/03/2018

(3 August 2018) China State Construction International Holdings Limited ('CSCI' or 'The Group', Stock Code: 3311.HK) is delighted to announce that, as per notification from FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) , CSCI has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the second consecutive year.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 04:30:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 58 543 M
EBIT 2018 7 956 M
Net income 2018 6 540 M
Debt 2018 17 064 M
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 6,97
P/E ratio 2019 5,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 47 210 M
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDINGS
China State Construction Int'l Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Han Cheng Zhou Executive Director & Financial Controller
Chung Tai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Kiu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Ming Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDINGS-15.39%6 015
VINCI-1.91%59 790
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.84%35 688
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.61%28 261
LARSEN & TOUBRO2.70%26 705
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 046
