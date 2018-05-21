China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for April 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Operational Statistics for April 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the month of April 2018.
Operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are as follows:
April 2018
MOBILE BUSINESS:
|
Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers
|
297.016
|
million
|
Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month
|
3.071
|
million
|
Of which:
|
Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers
|
198.264
|
million
|
Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month
|
4.062
|
million
|
FIXED-LINE BUSINESS:
|
Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers
|
78.310
|
million
|
Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month
|
0.253
|
million
|
Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers
|
58.487
|
million
|
Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month
|
(0.271)
|
million
|
1
Caution Statement
The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are based on the Group's internal records. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such statistics. In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
