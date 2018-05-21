China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for April 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Operational Statistics for April 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the month of April 2018.

Operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are as follows:

April 2018

MOBILE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers 297.016 million Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month 3.071 million Of which: Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers 198.264 million Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month 4.062 million FIXED-LINE BUSINESS: Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers 78.310 million Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month 0.253 million Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers 58.487 million Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month (0.271) million 1

Caution Statement

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are based on the Group's internal records. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such statistics. In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018

