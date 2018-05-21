Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED (0762)
China Unicom Hong Kong : Operational Statistics for April 2018

05/21/2018 | 11:00am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0762)

Operational Statistics for April 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to disclose the operational statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the month of April 2018.

Operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are as follows:

April 2018

MOBILE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Mobile Billing Subscribers

297.016

million

Net Addition of Mobile Billing Subscribers for the Month

3.071

million

Of which:

Aggregate Number of 4G Subscribers

198.264

million

Net Addition of 4G Subscribers for the Month

4.062

million

FIXED-LINE BUSINESS:

Aggregate Number of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers

78.310

million

Net Addition of Fixed-Line Broadband Subscribers for the Month

0.253

million

Aggregate Number of Local Access Subscribers

58.487

million

Net Addition of Local Access Subscribers for the Month

(0.271)

million

1

Caution Statement

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational statistics for the month of April 2018 are based on the Group's internal records. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such statistics. In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

YUNG SHUN LOY JACKY

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Xiaochu, Lu Yimin, Li Fushen and Shao Guanglu

Non-executive Director:

Cesareo Alierta Izuel

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cheung Wing Lam Linus, Wong Wai Ming,

Chung Shui Ming Timpson and

Law Fan Chiu Fun Fanny

2

Disclaimer

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 08:59:05 UTC
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 286 B
EBIT 2018 10 302 M
Net income 2018 8 460 M
Debt 2018 17 677 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 32,66
P/E ratio 2019 19,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 283 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) L Technical Analysis Chart | 0762 | HK0000049939 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Min Lu President & Executive Director
Fu Shen Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED7.55%44 352
AT&T-17.57%196 082
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.38%191 093
NTT DOCOMO INC4.19%95 991
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-8.77%83 523
VODAFONE GROUP-17.80%70 383
