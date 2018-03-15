Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED (0762)

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED (0762)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China Unicom targets fast profit growth after ownership reform

03/15/2018 | 01:23pm CET
FILE PHOTO: People walk past outside the China Unicom office building in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese telecom carrier China United Network Communications (>> China United Network Communications) is targeting compounded annual profit growth of 68.7 percent through 2020, Chairman Wang Xiaochu said on Thursday.



China's second-biggest telecoms carrier by subscriber numbers is undergoing an ownership reform initiated by Beijing.

Following a private placement totalling $12 billion, China's largest tech firms, including Alibaba Holdings (>> Alibaba Group Holding), Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc and JD.com have become new shareholders and board members of the Shanghai-listed company.

Wang told a media briefing in Hong Kong the company is aiming to grow its pre-tax profit to 25.35 billion yuan in 2020 as part of an employee share incentive scheme for the reform.

It will also continue to streamline operations, after having eliminated around 15 percent of mid-level management since August, he said.

It is targeting growing its service revenue at a compounded annual rate of 6.5 percent to 301.1 billion yuan in 2020.

China Unicom will cooperate with its new shareholders in cloud services, e-commerce, video content, as well as developing new businesses such as connected vehicles, Wang said.

China Unicom Hong Kong (>> China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited), an indirect subsidiary of the Shanghai entity, on Thursday reported 193 percent rise in net profit to 1.83 billion yuan, as it had flagged.

That included a one-off asset write off of 2.9 billion yuan. Revenue rose 0.2 percent to 274.8 billion yuan, while 4G subscribers rose by 70.33 million to 175 million.

China Unicom said its capital expenditure in 2018 is expected to be no more than 50 billion yuan, compared with 42.1 billion yuan in 2017, as it starts investing in 5G.

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee said before Thursday's results that China Unicom was "kitchen sinking costs" to create a clean slate for the new financial year under the new ownership structure.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/David Evans)

By Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 2.20% 192.56 Delayed Quote.11.67%
BAIDU 0.39% 259.35 Delayed Quote.10.73%
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS 0.65% 6.23 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
JD.COM -0.52% 44.09 Delayed Quote.6.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.17% 463.6 End-of-day quote.13.68%
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 278 B
EBIT 2017 7 404 M
Net income 2017 3 288 M
Debt 2017 61 090 M
Yield 2017 0,68%
P/E ratio 2017 58,70
P/E ratio 2018 25,64
EV / Sales 2017 1,07x
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) L Technical Analysis Chart | 0762 | HK0000049939 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Min Lu President & Executive Director
Fu Shen Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Césareo Alierta Izuel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-9.15%37 605
AT&T-4.76%229 632
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.46%187 489
NTT DOCOMO INC1.72%100 986
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-6.07%89 875
VODAFONE GROUP-13.87%75 284
