China Vanguard You Champion : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO ACQUISTION OF SHENZHEN TBSEO INFO TECH CO. LTD

This announcement is made by China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 19 January 2018, a subsidiary of the Group has entered into an acquisition agreement in respect of the acquisition of 100% of Shenzhen TBSEO Info Tech Co. Ltd. (深圳騰寶盛資訊科技有限公司) (the "Target Company"), a company incorporated in Shenzhen, China (the "Acquisition"). The long stop date of the Acquisition is 31 July 2018.

According to the information available to the Company, the Target Company was founded in 2017. It is principally engaged in education and training, providing various services such as offline financial training courses and course materials, software leasing and information consultation.

The "Internet Plus Education" market in the PRC is expected to have a market size of over RMB 100 billion. The Board is of the view that, through the capability of the Group in "Internet Plus" solution, the Group can empower the Target Company with online business development ability, and accelerate the development of the Group in "Internet Plus Education". This also demonstrates the flexibility of the Group's "Internet Plus" solution that can be adjusted to different requirements when applying to various scenarios. The Group being the priority strategic partner of Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Company Limited in four specific market segments nationwide, with experience in applying our proprietary, international award-winning online-offline interactive solution into different segments, this acquisition will help the Group in rapidly expanding its business coverage in the education segment.

As all the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 19.07 of the GEM Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition are below 5%, the Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules.

