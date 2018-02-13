Chipotle Mexican Grill : names Taco Bell chief Brian Niccol CEO

Log in
02/13/2018 | 11:33pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (>> Chipotle Mexican Grill) on Tuesday said it had hired Brian Niccol from Yum Brands Inc's (>> Yum Brands) Taco Bell unit as chief executive officer to turn around the burrito chain that has been hurt by a series of food safety lapses.

Shares of Chipotle were up 11 percent at $279 in extended trading. They had hit a high of $742 in 2015, before sales-crushing E.coli, Salmonella and norovirus outbreaks sickened hundreds of U.S. customers.

Niccol, who has headed Taco Bell since 2015, replaces Chipotle founder Steve Ells.

Taco Bell is known for less expensive "fast food" compared with Chipotle's made-to-order burritos.

The older brand got a turnaround fueled by Doritos Locos Tacos, a hit product introduced in 2012, under the leadership of Greg Creed, who is now CEO of the fast-food chain's parent company, Yum Brands.

The run continued under Niccol, who joined the chain in 2011, was president from 2013 to 2014 and became its CEO in 2015 and launched breakfast and mobile ordering at Taco Bell.

Chipotle credited Niccol with expertise in digital technology, branding and restaurant operations.

Ells said in November he would step aside after failing for two years to rescue the burrito chain's sales and reputation.

He became sole CEO after co-CEO Monty Moran departed in December 2016, under pressure from hedge fund manager William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management LP is Chipotle's largest investor with a 10 percent stake.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Baertlein and Vibhuti Sharma

Stocks treated in this article : Chipotle Mexican Grill, Yum Brands
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 835 M
EBIT 2018 335 M
Net income 2018 239 M
Finance 2018 157 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,77
P/E ratio 2019 23,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 7 212 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Technical Analysis Chart | CMG | US1696561059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 301 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Ells Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating Officer
John R. Hartung CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-11.61%7 212
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.64%130 659
YUM BRANDS-2.82%26 309
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-0.55%15 482
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.9.07%9 013
WENDYS CO-4.20%3 810
