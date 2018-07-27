Log in
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill : price hikes, queso cheese boost sales past estimates

07/27/2018 | 12:04am CEST
The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc topped analysts' estimates for same-restaurant sales on Thursday, boosted by higher prices and demand for its queso cheese dip as its new CEO focuses on turning around the once-hot burrito chain.

Chipotle shares, which have soared over 56 percent this year, mainly buoyed by optimism around its new CEO, rose 6.3 percent in extended trading.

The company has pulled off a successful hike in prices at a time when fast-food chains are relying on low-price value menus to boost sales and market share.

The move shows that the premium burrito chain, despite past food safety scares, is largely escaping the intense competition in the value space that took a toll on McDonald's quarterly U.S. same-store sales earlier on Thursday.

Chipotle made a rare addition to its menu last year with queso cheese, but was met with bland reviews with some Twitter users calling it a "crime against cheese", forcing the company to tweak the recipe.

A 4 percent rise in prices helped sales at Chipotle restaurants, open for at least 13 months, increase 3.3 percent in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates of a 2.7 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Niccol — in the five months at the helm — has made top management changes, spent more on marketing and focused on its online business.

"We also saw in the quarter people really responded positively to the advertising that we put out there," Niccol said.

Net income fell to $46.9 million, or $1.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $66.73 million, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $1.27 billion, hurt by a charge related to the closure of some underperforming restaurants. Excluding items, the company earned $2.87 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL -1.08% 446.76 Delayed Quote.56.26%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -1.73% 156.14 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 843 M
EBIT 2018 357 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Finance 2018 283 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,07
P/E ratio 2019 38,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 12 493 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 417 $
Spread / Average Target -7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Ells Executive Chairman
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating & Restaurant Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL56.26%12 493
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.69%124 011
YUM BRANDS-3.60%25 292
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-19.29%13 208
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.38.76%11 123
WENDYS CO1.89%4 028
