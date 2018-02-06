Chipotle Mexican Grill : restaurant sales rise slightly after price increases

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months were up 0.9 percent for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected a gain of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net profit was $43.8 million, or $1.55 per share, up from $16 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the 21 cent per share gain related to the new U.S. tax law, Chipotle beat Street's profit view by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 7.3 percent to $1.1 billion, to match Wall Street's view. Traffic declines partially offset same-store sales gains related to last year's menu price increases.

