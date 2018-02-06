Log in
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill : restaurant sales rise slightly after price increases

02/06/2018 | 10:38pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported a slightly better-than-expected rise in sales at established restaurants, boosted by menu price increases, as it works to regain customer trust after food safety lapses in 2015.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months were up 0.9 percent for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected a gain of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net profit was $43.8 million, or $1.55 per share, up from $16 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the 21 cent per share gain related to the new U.S. tax law, Chipotle beat Street's profit view by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 7.3 percent to $1.1 billion, to match Wall Street's view. Traffic declines partially offset same-store sales gains related to last year's menu price increases.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 4 480 M
EBIT 2017 299 M
Net income 2017 186 M
Finance 2017 163 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 45,69
P/E ratio 2018 29,81
EV / Sales 2017 1,86x
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
Capitalization 8 478 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Technical Analysis Chart | CMG | US1696561059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 329 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Ells Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating Officer
John R. Hartung CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL7.82%8 478
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-1.59%132 718
YUM BRANDS1.25%26 892
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC10.74%17 031
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.13.45%9 098
WENDYS CO-3.35%3 706
