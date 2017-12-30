426 Days and Counting: Ohio Man Sets Record for Most Consecutive Days Eating at Chipotle

Bruce Wayne (yes, that’s his real name) has eaten Chipotle for 426 straight days, defeating the previous record by one day

Not all heroes wear capes. But as it turns out, this one sometimes does. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recognized today one of its biggest fans, a Tiffin, Ohio man named Bruce Wayne who has spent the past 426 days enjoying at least one entrée per day from his local Chipotle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171230005009/en/

Bruce Wayne of Tiffin, Ohio enjoys his 426th consecutive Chipotle meal. To celebrate, Chipotle presented Wayne with his own Chipotle-inspired superhero gear, complete with a cape and mask. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chipotle commemorated the milestone by presenting Wayne with a custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks – a nod to his love of both Batman and burritos. Chipotle will also reinvest his dollars spent over the course of his journey in a monetary donation to a nonprofit of his choice.

Wayne began the self-started challenge on Oct. 30, 2016 after learning of Chipotle’s plans to open a brand-new location in Tiffin. He conducted research about Chipotle and learned about a fellow fan who had ultimately consumed Chipotle for 425 days and maintained his fitness goals. Wayne then set out to become the new record holder.

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” said Chris Arnold, communications director at Chipotle. “While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone – even superheroes.”

After having consumed his record-breaking order, Wayne says he has no immediate plans to stop. His entire journey is documented on his personal Instagram account, including daily photos of his order and accompanying receipt: www.instagram.com/mrwaynethebat/.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, Founder, Chairman and CEO, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using only real, whole ingredients, and is the only national restaurant brand that uses absolutely no added colors, flavors or other industrial additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,350 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171230005009/en/