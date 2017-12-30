426 Days and Counting: Ohio Man Sets Record for Most Consecutive Days Eating at Chipotle

Bruce Wayne (yes, that’s his real name) has eaten Chipotle for 426
straight days, defeating the previous record by one day
Not all heroes wear capes. But as it turns out, this one sometimes does.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recognized today one of its biggest
fans, a Tiffin, Ohio man named Bruce Wayne who has spent the past 426
days enjoying at least one entrée per day from his local Chipotle.
Bruce Wayne of Tiffin, Ohio enjoys his 426th consecutive Chipotle meal.
Chipotle commemorated the milestone by presenting Wayne with a
custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks – a nod to his love of
both Batman and burritos. Chipotle will also reinvest his dollars spent
over the course of his journey in a monetary donation to a nonprofit of
his choice.
Wayne began the self-started challenge on Oct. 30, 2016 after learning
of Chipotle’s plans to open a brand-new location in Tiffin. He conducted
research about Chipotle and learned about a fellow fan who had
ultimately consumed Chipotle for 425 days and maintained his fitness
goals. Wayne then set out to become the new record holder.
“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most
delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer
like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” said Chris Arnold,
communications director at Chipotle. “While this might not be
everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our
menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone – even
superheroes.”
After having consumed his record-breaking order, Wayne says he has no
immediate plans to stop. His entire journey is documented on his
personal Instagram account, including daily photos of his order and
accompanying receipt: www.instagram.com/mrwaynethebat/.
