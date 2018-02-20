Log in
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC (CHH)
Choice Hotels International Inc : Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

02/20/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3015

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 993 M
EBIT 2017 277 M
Net income 2017 157 M
Debt 2017 559 M
Yield 2017 1,07%
P/E ratio 2017 28,66
P/E ratio 2018 23,89
EV / Sales 2017 5,15x
EV / Sales 2018 4,77x
Capitalization 4 556 M
Chart CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONA
Duration : Period :
Choice Hotels Internationa Technical Analysis Chart | CHH | US1699051066 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 78,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick S. Pacious President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart W. Bainum Chairman
Dominic E. Dragisich Chief Financial Officer
Todd Davis Chief Information Officer
John Bonds Senior VP- Enterprise Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC3.54%4 556
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-4.23%7 681
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.4.09%4 665
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC3.63%3 770
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.76%3 433
NH HOTEL GROUP SA0.33%2 617
