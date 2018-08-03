Chorus : fault restoration performance

Chorus has today provided an update on its fault restoration performance on the copper and fibre network as at 2 August, 2018

The latest weekly update shows fault restoration across the country is currently sitting at 22.6 hours.

Chorus' website includes a network outage checker (www.chorus.co.nz/outages) which people can use to see if there is an outage in their area. The tool gives an overview of the outage and estimated restoration times.

Fault restoration performance month to date at 2 August:

- Faults logged with Chorus: 950

- Faults restored month to date: 912

- Average time to restore: 22.6 hours

- Current open faults: 666

- Faults open for more than three days: 14