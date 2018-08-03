Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chorus : fault restoration performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:56am CEST

Chorus has today provided an update on its fault restoration performance on the copper and fibre network as at 2 August, 2018

The latest weekly update shows fault restoration across the country is currently sitting at 22.6 hours.

Chorus' website includes a network outage checker (www.chorus.co.nz/outages) which people can use to see if there is an outage in their area. The tool gives an overview of the outage and estimated restoration times.

Fault restoration performance month to date at 2 August:

- Faults logged with Chorus: 950
- Faults restored month to date: 912
- Average time to restore: 22.6 hours
- Current open faults: 666
- Faults open for more than three days: 14

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
03:56aCHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
12:06aCHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Nick Woodward
PU
08/02CHORUS : rsquo; FY18 results teleconference details for Monday 27 August 2018
PU
07/25CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
07/19CHORUS : 1. Cover CFH securities 20 July 2018
PU
07/18CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
07/16CHORUS : SPH Notice - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PU
07/12CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY18 Connections Update
PU
07/11CHORUS : SPH Notice - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PU
07/11CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Chorus Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Chorus Limited ADR reports FY results 
2017Chorus Limited ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Chorus ADR reports 1H16 results 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 993 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 90,8 M
Debt 2018 1 826 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 21,81
P/E ratio 2019 27,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capitalization 1 839 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Andrew Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 246
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC1.09%9 219
BHARTI INFRATEL-22.70%7 756
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA12.90%4 892
EI TOWERS SPA6.17%1 877
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 848
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.