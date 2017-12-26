Chubb : Estimates One-Time Benefit from New U.S. Tax Law in Excess of $250 Million

ZURICH, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited today announced that it expects to record a one-time benefit from the new U.S. tax law in excess of $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Chubb's preliminary estimate reflects the one-time impact of the reduced U.S. corporate income tax rate and the deemed repatriation of foreign subsidiary earnings on the company's net deferred tax liability position.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

