Chubb : Grab and Chubb sign partnership to provide innovative in-app insurance solutions throughout Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab, the leading on-demand transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia, has announced a partnership with Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, to offer insurance solutions for Grab's driver-partners. Using the Grab app, drivers will be able to select different insurance options to protect their vehicles, their livelihoods and, ultimately, even their families, with access to loss of income insurance, per-ride schemes, personal accident policies and motor insurance. The companies will also explore leveraging data technology from Grab's platform, including telematics, machine learning and predictive analytics to offer insurance solutions personalized to the specific needs of different private-hire vehicle drivers in Southeast Asia.

The partnership was announced as part of the launch of Grab Financial, the fintech platform within the Grab ecosystem. Encompassing all of Grab's fintech offerings, Grab Financial offers payments services, rewards and loyalty services, financial services and agent services.

Jason Thompson, Managing Director, GrabPay Southeast Asia, said, "At Grab, driver welfare is at the heart of our vision of improving the lives of people in Southeast Asia. We want to ensure our driver-partners' hard work pays off and that their income and livelihoods are protected. We are excited to have a partner such as Chubb with whom we share this vision. Backed by Chubb's global insurance expertise, we are now able to bring this app-based insurance product for the first time to drivers across Southeast Asia."

Paul McNamee, Regional President, Chubb Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to work with a digital pioneer like Grab to protect their 2.6 million driver-partners. Our insurance partnership is evolving from traditional group personal accident coverage for drivers to more digital options directly offered from the Grab app. We will also work with Grab's customer and partner-centric platform to introduce relevant, convenient and affordable digital insurance options in the eight countries where Grab operates. Overall, this partnership is an exciting step in our digital strategy to meet growing insurance needs in Asia Pacific."

This new partnership is an extension of Grab's long-term commitment to improve driver welfare. According to a survey published in June 2017, Grab's driver-partners earn 32% more income on a per-hour basis compared with average worker wages across all of Grab's markets. Beyond earnings, Grab has also continued to invest in its support function, in-app tools and community events to make the driver-experience better. Examples include the roll-out of in-app features such as instant cash-out, which enables drivers to transfer money to their bank accounts instantly; GrabBenefits, an in-app view of all discounts and offers negotiated for drivers; and My Destination, a feature that enables drivers to get trips in the direction they are planning to go. These features make it easier for drivers to find rides and secure earnings. Improvements have not been limited to the app, with Grab continuing to invest in general support through driver training at the Grab Driver Centre as well as community events to strengthen driver relations.

Grab has continuously focused on forming partnerships to explore new and innovative ways to solve Southeast Asia's biggest challenges. From working with governments, to taxi operators and financial institutions, Grab's open-market model is aimed at making transport and transactions safer, more affordable, and more reliable. With Chubb's help, the company expects to break new ground, making insurance more convenient and affordable for its drivers, with features like pay-per-ride options, one-click enrollment and claim payment via the app.

Chubb is committed to the digitization of its insurance products and services to meet the needs of customers living, working and running businesses in the Digital Age. The company is investing in product innovation, analytics and technology to provide a truly "anytime-anywhere" customer experience for its clients and distribution partners. Chubb's capabilities range from simple easy-to-apply consumer insurance plans offered through social media and mobile platforms to artificial intelligence-enhanced decision support of underwriting and claims.

Grab is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand transportation and fintech platform. Grab solves critical transportation challenges to make transport freedom a reality for 620 million people in Southeast Asia. Grab's core product platform includes transport solutions for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience, safety and reliability, as well as its proprietary mobile payments platform, GrabPay, which is increasing access to mobile payment solutions for millions of Grab riders and drivers across Southeast Asia and deepening financial inclusion in the region. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, please visit: www.grab.com.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, underwriting excellence, superior claims handling expertise and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

