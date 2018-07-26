Chugai Pharmaceutical : Announcement of Business Expansion of Chugai Pharmabody Research Pte. Ltd., Chugai's Research Subsidiary

Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that it has
decided to expand the business of Chugai
Pharmabody Research Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CPR”),
its research subsidiary in Singapore.
This decision has been made aiming to further improve drug discovery
capabilities of the Chugai Group, in which the operation period of CPR
is to be extended for another five years with an investment of 282
million Singapore dollars (SGD) from 2022 to 2026. CPR was established
in 2012 to conduct research focused on the discovery of novel antibody
drugs by utilizing innovative antibody engineering technologies owned by
Chugai. The operation period of CPR was initially planned to be five
years until 2016, and then extended for five additional years. An
investment of 476 million SGD is planned to be made for 10 years from
2012 to 2021.
“Chugai Group’s drug discovery approach has successfully generated new
breakthrough drugs including “ACTEMRA®” and “HEMLIBRA®”
by utilizing our proprietary advantage including antibody engineering
technologies,” said Executive Vice President in charge of Research and
Translational Clinical Research, Dr. Hisafumi Okabe. “We seek to
accelerate creation of drug candidates with the next-generation antibody
technologies by combining expertise of our three research laboratories,
CPR, Kamakura Research Laboratories, and Fuji Gotemba Research
Laboratories, toward continuous creation of innovation in the future.”
At CPR, researchers with various nationalities and expertise are
dedicated to creating innovative antibody drug candidates in a prompt
and efficient manner with the use of proprietary antibody engineering
technologies of the Chugai Group. They are also committed to developing
new technologies for continuously creating antibody engineering
projects. With a total investment of 244 million SGD since 2012, CPR has
successfully contributed to the creation of SKY 59 and other antibody
drug candidates as well as maximizing the value of Chugai’s antibody
engineering technologies.
As a leading company in biopharmaceutical medicines in Japan, Chugai
will further strengthen its drug discovery technology platform in order
to create pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs for
the benefit of the medical community and human health around the world.
Trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
|
[Profile of CPR and Planned Business Investment]
|
1.
|
|
Company name:
|
|
Chugai Pharmabody Research Pte. Ltd.
|
2.
|
|
Location:
|
|
3 Biopolis Drive, Synapse, Singapore 138623
|
3.
|
|
Capital:
|
|
1.5 million Singapore dollars
|
|
|
|
|
(wholly-owned subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
|
4.
|
|
Description of business: Contracted business to generate novel
antibody drug candidates
|
5.
|
|
Chairman:
|
|
Sir David Lane
|
6.
|
|
CEO/COO:
|
|
Tomoyuki Igawa, Director and CEO
|
|
|
|
|
Hisafumi Okabe, Director and COO
|
7.
|
|
Planned business investment amount:
|
|
|
-
|
|
476 million Singapore dollars (from 2012 to 2021)
|
|
|
-
|
|
282 million Singapore dollars (from 2022 to 2026)
|
8.
|
|
Expected number of employees by 2026: Approximately 125
|
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading
research-based pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology
products. Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription
pharmaceuticals and is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively
involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is
working to develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet
medical needs, mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan,
Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating
to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting
research for technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research
focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai
Pharma USA and Chugai
Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the
United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2017 of
Chugai totaled 534.2 billion yen and the operating income was 103.2
billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available
on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.
