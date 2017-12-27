Log in
Chugoku Electric Power : "IR Event Schedule" was last updated.

12/27/2017 | 02:09am CET

FY2018

April 28,2017 Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 28,2017 The 93rd annual general meeting of shareholders
June 29,2017 Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 28,2017 Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018
October 31,2017 Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018
November 30,2017 Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 30,2018 Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018

* Schedules mentioned above may be changed.

FY2017

April 27,2016 Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016
June 28,2016 The 92nd annual general meeting of shareholders
June 29,2016 Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 28,2016 Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017
October 31,2016 Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017
November 30,2016 Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 31,2017 Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017

FY2016

April 28,2015 Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2015
June 25,2015 The 91st annual general meeting of shareholders
June 26,2015 Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 29,2015 Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016
October 30,2015 Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016
November 30,2015 Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 29,2016 Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016

The Company's fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year. FY 2018 refers to the period between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 01:09:10 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 283 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15 000 M
Debt 2018 2 124 B
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 26,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 447 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mareshige Shimizu Executive President & Representative Director
Tomohide Karita Chairman
Takafumi Shigeto Director, Head-Compliance & Administration
Hideo Matsuoka Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akira Sakotani Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC-12.33%3 916
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.44%58 915
DOMINION ENERGY INC5.03%51 766
IBERDROLA4.56%48 837
SOUTHERN CO-1.40%48 676
EXELON CORPORATION9.92%37 483
