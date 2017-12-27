Chugoku Electric Power : "IR Event Schedule" was last updated.
FY2018
April 28,2017
Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 28,2017
The 93rd annual general meeting of shareholders
June 29,2017
Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 28,2017
Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018
October 31,2017
Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018
November 30,2017
Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 30,2018
Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2018
* Schedules mentioned above may be changed.
FY2017
April 27,2016
Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016
June 28,2016
The 92nd annual general meeting of shareholders
June 29,2016
Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 28,2016
Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017
October 31,2016
Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017
November 30,2016
Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 31,2017
Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2017
FY2016
April 28,2015
Announcement of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2015
June 25,2015
The 91st annual general meeting of shareholders
June 26,2015
Commencement of payment of Year-end dividend
July 29,2015
Announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016
October 30,2015
Announcement of financial results for the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016
November 30,2015
Commencement of payment of Interim dividend
January 29,2016
Announcement of financial results for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2016
The Company's fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year. FY 2018 refers to the period between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.
