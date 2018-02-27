Church & Dwight Co : Free Research Report as Church & Dwight’s Quarterly Sales Jumped 15.3%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 18%

Stock Monitor: Stepan Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Church & Dwight's reported net sales jumped 15.3% to $1.03 billion compared to $896.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter organic sales growth was 3.4%, driven by volume growth of 4.3%. Church & Dwight's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.01 billion.

During Q4 2017, Church & Dwight's gross margin increased 110 basis points to 46.6%. Excluding the charge related to the sale of the Brazilian Specialty Products business, the Company's reported quarter adjusted gross margin increased 50 basis points, primarily driven by productivity programs, volume and the positive impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

For Q4 2017, Church & Dwight's marketing expense was $120.6 million, reflecting an increase of 3.7% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's marketing expense as a percentage of net sales decreased 130 basis points to 11.7% as spending had been shifted to earlier quarters.

Church & Dwight's reported net income totaled $405.6 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to $110.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Excluding the one-time tax benefit of $272.9 million, or $1.06 per share, to adjust deferred tax accounts and reflect deemed repatriation of foreign subsidiary earnings as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the Company's adjusted earnings advanced 18% to $0.52 per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.50 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, Church & Dwight reported revenues of $3.78 billion, compared to $3.49 billion in FY16.

The Company's earnings totaled $743.7 million, or $2.90 per share, in FY17 compared to $459.0 million or $1.75 per diluted share in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings jumped 10% from $1.77 to $1.94 per share in FY17. For FY17, Church & Dwight's adjusted earnings excluded one-time tax benefit of $272.9 million, or $1.06 per share, as a result of TCJA, a charge related to the sale of the Brazilian Specialty Products business, a U.K. pension settlement charge of $0.12 and a tax benefit $0.03 from a prior year joint venture impairment charge.

Church & Dwight's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Consumer Domestic segment's net sales jumped 13.3% to $787.8 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's organic sales increased 2.7% due to higher volume, partially offset by price. Volume growth was driven by key new product launches and personal care sales growth.

For Q4 2017, the Consumer International segment surged 33.3% to $170.1 million driven by recent acquisitions and broad-based household and personal care sales growth. Organic sales increased 5.8% due to higher volume, partially offset by price.

The Specialty Products segment's net sales grew 3.0% to $75.2 million in Q4 2017. The segment's organic sales increased 5.1% due to higher volume and commodity pass-through pricing primarily in the animal productivity business.

Operating Cash Flow

For FY17, Church & Dwight's net cash from operating activities was $681.5 million compared to $655.3 million in FY16 due to higher cash earnings partially offset by an increase in working capital. At December 31, 2017, Church & Dwight's cash on hand was $278.9 million, while total debt was $2.37 billion.

Outlook for 2018

For FY18, Church & Dwight is forecasting earnings in the range of $2.24 to $2.28 per share, or adjusted earnings growth of 16%-18%. The Company is estimating sales growth of approximately 8% and organic sales growth of approximately 3%.

For Q1 2018, Church & Dwight is forecasting sales growth of approximately 11% and organic sales growth of approximately 2%. The Company is estimating earnings of $0.61 per share, a 19.6% reported increase over Q1 2017 earnings and a 17.3% adjusted increase over the prior year's same quarter earnings.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Church & Dwight's stock climbed 1.77%, ending the trading session at $49.99.

Volume traded for the day: 2.19 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.17 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 1.32%; previous three-month period ? up 11.68%; past six-month period ? up 0.79%; and previous twelve-month period 0.93%

After yesterday's close, Church & Dwight's market cap was at $12.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Cleaning Products industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

