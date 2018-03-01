Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Churchill Downs, Inc.    CHDN

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/28 10:00:00 pm
258.2 USD   +0.74%
11:03aCHURCHILL DOWNS : posts 4Q profit
AQ
09:42aELDORADO RESORT : Erie casino to be sold
AQ
02/28Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Churchill Downs, Inc. : Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:36pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23714

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.
01:36pCHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. : Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:03aCHURCHILL DOWNS : posts 4Q profit
AQ
09:42aELDORADO RESORTS : Erie casino to be sold
AQ
02/28CHURCHILL DOWNS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/28CHURCHILL DOWNS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/28CHURCHILL DOWNS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28CHURCHILL DOWNS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/28Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Result..
GL
02/28Churchill Downs Incorporated to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casino and Lady ..
GL
02/28Churchill Downs Announces Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors and the Nomi..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Churchill Downs misses by $0.23, misses on revenue 
02/27Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
02/18Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
01/24The NBA gives an assist to sports betting push 
01/12How To Play Churchill Downs If The Supreme Court OKs Sports Betting Rights Fo.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 042 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 679 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,93
P/E ratio 2019 21,94
EV / Sales 2018 4,47x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 3 983 M
Chart CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Churchill Downs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CHDN | US1714841087 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 241 $
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Carstanjen Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Mudd President & Chief Operating Officer
G. Watts Humphrey Chairman
Marcia A. Dall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin C. Murr Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.10.96%3 983
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.35%45 544
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.11%37 749
WYNN MACAU LTD14.58%18 252
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED3.21%12 166
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD0.22%11 190
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.