Derby City Gaming Hiring up to 200 New Employees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Derby City Gaming, its new historical racing machine facility, is hiring up to 200 new employees in advance of the planned grand opening in September.



Located at 4520 Popular Level Rd., Louisville, KY



Opens September 2018



Year-Round Entertainment Venue









The job fairs for Derby City Gaming will take place on Saturday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 31 at the Crowne Plaza Expo Center (near SDF airport) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the job fairs to learn more and to apply for positions. Derby City Gaming is hiring both hourly and salaried employees in operations, marketing, finance, food and beverage, information technology, human resources, security and administration. Additional information can be found online at www.DerbyCityGaming.com.

Derby City Gaming is a new 85,000-square-foot $65 million facility located at 4520 Popular Level Road – CDI’s former Trackside (also known as the former Sports Spectrum) site, and conveniently located less than half a mile from the Poplar Level Road exit off the Watterson Expressway (I-264). CDI announced the new entertainment venue in June of 2017 and construction is nearly complete. Derby City Gaming will feature 900 state-of-the-art historical racing machines.

“We’re excited about this facility and about the new jobs it will create in Louisville,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said. “We’re looking for hard-working candidates who share our passion for strengthening Kentucky’s horse racing industry.”

Derby City Gaming will house two quick-service, walk-up food venues, as well as a bar with seating for 50 and large format televisions for guests to take in all the best sporting action year-round. The facility will open with a player’s club reward center offering special perks and benefits, including an exclusive parking area for loyal guests.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event—The Kentucky Derby. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with gaming positions in eight states, and we are the largest legal mobile betting platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. Additional information can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

