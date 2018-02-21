Cigna : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cigna's Q4 Results Rose to Outshine Estimates

Stock Monitor: Molina Healthcare Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Cigna reported total revenues of $10.53 billion, which came in above the $9.94 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers beat market estimates of $10.29 billion. The rise in quarterly revenues was primarily driven by a continued growth in the targeted customer segments.

The health services Company's net income was $266 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $382 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted income from operations also stood at $483 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $485 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had forecasted an adjusted income from operations of $1.87 per diluted share in Q4 FY17.

In FY17, Cigna's total revenues came in at $41.62 billion, rising 5% from $39.67 billion in FY16. The Company reported a net income of $2.24 billion, or $8.77 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $1.87 billion, or $7.19 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted income from operations also increased to $2.67 billion, or $10.46 per diluted share, during FY17 from $2.10 billion, or $8.10 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company incurred Global Health Care medical costs of $5.18 billion compared to $4.78 billion in the prior year's same period. The Company's Other benefit expenses, excluding special items, came in at $1.40 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.35 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's operating expenses, excluding special items, amounted to $2.38 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $2.20 billion in Q4 FY16.

Segment Results

Cigna's Global Health Care segment reported revenues of $8.27 billion in Q4 FY17, up 6% from $7.76 billion in Q4 FY16. However, the segment's adjusted income from operations fell to $397 million in Q4 FY17 from $406 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Cigna's Global Supplemental Benefits segment's revenues grew 17% to $1.02 billion in Q4 FY17 from $878 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted income from operations came in at $81 million for Q4 FY17 versus $63 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, Cigna's Group Disability and Life segment reported revenues of $1.11 billion compared to $1.13 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment's adjusted income from operations stood at $61 million in Q4 FY17 versus $69 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $4.09 billion compared to $4.03 billion in the prior year. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Cigna had $2.97 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.19 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased to $5.20 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $4.76 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Share Repurchase

In the full year FY17, the Company repurchased 15.7 million shares of stock for $2.8 billion. Additionally, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock for approximately $260 million in January 2018.

Guidance

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects total revenue growth to be in the range of 7% to 8%. Consolidated adjusted income from operations is forecasted to be between $3.08 billion to 3.20 billion in FY18. Furthermore, consolidated adjusted income from operations per share is anticipated to be between $12.40 and $12.90 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Cigna's stock was slightly down 0.62%, ending the trading session at $192.60.

Volume traded for the day: 919.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 8.80%; and past twelve-month period - up 34.16%

After yesterday's close, Cigna's market cap was at $47.03 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.09.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry.

