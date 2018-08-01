Log in
CIGNA CORPORATION
Cigna : Icahn, with sizable stake in Cigna, to oppose Express Scripts acquisition - WSJ

08/01/2018 | 09:28pm CEST
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Networkâs Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a sizable stake in health insurer Cigna and plans to vote against its planned $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/carl-icahn-has-sizable-stake-in-cigna-plans-to-vote-against-express-scripts-deal-1533150217 on Wednesday.

Icahn believes Cigna is paying too high a price for Express Scripts, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cigna's shares rose about 3 percent on Wednesday afternoon, while Express Scripts' stock slid nearly 8 percent.

Cigna announced the deal in March, looking for new ways to boost profits as the industry faces greater scrutiny for rising healthcare costs.

Neither Icahn nor Cigna immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORPORATION 2.99% 184.75 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO -4.91% 75.7 Delayed Quote.6.46%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 692 M
EBIT 2018 4 119 M
Net income 2018 3 120 M
Finance 2018 355 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,23
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 43 010 M
Chart CIGNA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 218 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Chairman
Eric Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Muney Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Total Health & Network
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORPORATION-11.65%43 010
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.00%243 935
ANTHEM INC12.44%64 364
AETNA4.43%62 038
HUMANA26.65%43 095
CENTENE CORPORATION29.19%23 421
