Cigna : Icahn, with sizable stake in Cigna, to oppose Express Scripts acquisition - WSJ

Icahn believes Cigna is paying too high a price for Express Scripts, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cigna's shares rose about 3 percent on Wednesday afternoon, while Express Scripts' stock slid nearly 8 percent.

Cigna announced the deal in March, looking for new ways to boost profits as the industry faces greater scrutiny for rising healthcare costs.

Neither Icahn nor Cigna immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

