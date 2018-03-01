Cinemark : to Participate at March Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced its participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, March 6: Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference

Palm Beach, FL

Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

9:45 ET Fireside Chat

1-on-1 investor meetings

Tuesday, March 21: Macquarie Consumer Bright Ideas Conference

NYC, NY

Sean Gamble, COO/CFO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,959 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December 31, 2017. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.

