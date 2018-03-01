Log in
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Cinemark : to Participate at March Investor Conferences

03/01/2018

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced its participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Tuesday, March 6: Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference

  • Palm Beach, FL
  • Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 9:45 ET Fireside Chat
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

Tuesday, March 21: Macquarie Consumer Bright Ideas Conference

  • NYC, NY
  • Sean Gamble, COO/CFO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,959 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December 31, 2017. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 129 M
EBIT 2018 440 M
Net income 2018 278 M
Debt 2018 1 336 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 17,83
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 4 957 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Damian Wardle Executive Vice President-Theater Technology
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
