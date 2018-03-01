Cinemark : to Participate at March Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture
exhibitors in the world, today announced its participation at the
following institutional investor conferences:
Tuesday, March 6: Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services
Conference
-
Palm Beach, FL
-
Mark Zoradi, CEO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
-
9:45 ET Fireside Chat
-
1-on-1 investor meetings
Tuesday, March 21: Macquarie Consumer Bright Ideas Conference
-
NYC, NY
-
Sean Gamble, COO/CFO & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
-
1-on-1 investor meetings
About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:
Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture
exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,959 screens in 41 U.S. states,
Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December
31, 2017. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.
