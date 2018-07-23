Log in
Cineplex : Media Statement

07/23/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Statement

Toronto, ON, (TSX: CGX), July 23, 2018 - Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, today issued the following statement:

"I am so pleased to share the news that we have renewed our lease at Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin and that we will be operating the theatre for at least another five years," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We are proud to be Quebec's largest film exhibitor with a Montreal office that oversees our operations across the province. Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin is a very important theatre to us so we will be announcing improvement plans for it as well as additional expansion and investment plans in the province in the coming weeks and months."

- 30 -

About Cineplex

A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the

Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. As Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of 165 theatres across the country. Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online eSports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming.com). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

Media Relations contacts: Jade Lavallée Labossière H+K Strategies

Conseillère principale, Relations publiques[email protected]D: +1 514 375 2730

Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:22:03 UTC
