Cineplex : Media Statement

Toronto, ON, (TSX: CGX), July 23, 2018 - Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, today issued the following statement:

"I am so pleased to share the news that we have renewed our lease at Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin and that we will be operating the theatre for at least another five years," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We are proud to be Quebec's largest film exhibitor with a Montreal office that oversees our operations across the province. Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin is a very important theatre to us so we will be announcing improvement plans for it as well as additional expansion and investment plans in the province in the coming weeks and months."

