Ciner Resources LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distri...

CINER RESOURCES LP
07/26 09:32:18 pm
27.7778 USD   +0.42%
CINER RESOURCES : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
PU
10:24pCINER RESOURCES : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
05/07CINER RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
0
07/26/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ciner Resources LP (the 'Partnership') (NYSE: CINR) announced that the board of directors of its general partner approved today its quarterly distribution. The quarterly distribution of $0.5670 for the second quarter of 2018 is payable on August 20, 2018, to unitholders of record on August 6, 2018.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Partnership's filings with the SEC. The Partnership undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005974/en/

Ciner Resources LP
Scott Humphrey, 770-375-2387
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Source: Ciner Resources LP

Disclaimer

Ciner Resources LP published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 20:31:40 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 503 M
EBIT 2018 99,9 M
Net income 2018 48,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,31%
P/E ratio 2018 11,38
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 554 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk H. Milling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Humphrey Chief Financial Officer
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Oguz Erkan Director
Dogan Pençe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINER RESOURCES LP10.16%554
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 382
YARA INTERNATIONAL-8.15%11 563
OCI NV17.59%6 091
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 067
K+S5.47%4 976
