Ciner Resources LP : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Res...

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 and will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate should call one of the following numbers and reference confirmation 8587207:
Domestic (Toll Free): 1-866-550-6980
International: 1-804-977-2644
Passcode: 5889599
The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast live (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1793625-1/71091C71D423530BD6CBA2DB070DFBB2) and archived for replay at www.ciner.us.com.
The replay will be available two hours after the call's completion for seven days by calling one of the below numbers:
Domestic (Toll Free): 1-800-585-8367
International: 404-537-3406
Passcode: 5889599
ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP
Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.
Ciner Resources LP
Scott Humphrey, 770-375-2387
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Source: Ciner Resources LP
