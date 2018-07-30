Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciner Resources LP    CINR

CINER RESOURCES LP (CINR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 09:24:46 pm
27.7698 USD   +0.18%
09:32pCINER RESOURCES : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Res...
PU
09:27pCINER RESOURCES : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/26CINER RESOURCES : Announces Quarterly Cash Distri...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ciner Resources LP : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Res...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 and will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate should call one of the following numbers and reference confirmation 8587207:

Domestic (Toll Free): 1-866-550-6980

International: 1-804-977-2644

Passcode: 5889599

The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast live (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1793625-1/71091C71D423530BD6CBA2DB070DFBB2) and archived for replay at www.ciner.us.com.

The replay will be available two hours after the call's completion for seven days by calling one of the below numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): 1-800-585-8367

International: 404-537-3406

Passcode: 5889599

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005730/en/

Ciner Resources LP
Scott Humphrey, 770-375-2387
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Source: Ciner Resources LP

Disclaimer

Ciner Resources LP published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 19:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINER RESOURCES LP
09:32pCINER RESOURCES LP : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Res...
PU
09:27pCINER RESOURCES LP : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/26CINER RESOURCES LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distri...
PU
07/26CINER RESOURCES LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/26CINER RESOURCES LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
07/03CINER RESOURCES LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
06/22CINER RESOURCES LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07CINER RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07CINER RESOURCES LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/07CINER RESOURCES LP : Announces First Quarter 2018 Fi...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Ciner Resources declares $0.5670 dividend 
07/2450 Top Yield Basic Materials WallStar Dividend Stocks For July 
06/14A Boring But Stable 9% Yield With Good Coverage And Low Leverage 
06/1450 Top Yield Basic Materials Dividend Stocks For June 
05/1245 Basic Materials Wall St. Dividend Stars For May 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 503 M
EBIT 2018 99,9 M
Net income 2018 48,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,30%
P/E ratio 2018 11,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart CINER RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Ciner Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINER RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk H. Milling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Humphrey Chief Financial Officer
Michael Elliott Ducey Lead Independent Director
Oguz Erkan Director
Dogan Pençe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINER RESOURCES LP10.39%559
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 312
YARA INTERNATIONAL-2.92%12 001
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 159
OCI NV20.07%6 060
K+S7.11%4 961
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.