Ciner Resources LP : to Release 2nd Quarter 2018 Results

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release its second quarter 2018
financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 and
will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate should call one of
the following numbers and reference confirmation 8587207:
Domestic (Toll Free): 1-866-550-6980
International: 1-804-977-2644
Passcode: 5889599
The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast
live (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1793625-1/71091C71D423530BD6CBA2DB070DFBB2) and
archived for replay at www.ciner.us.com.
The replay will be available two hours after the call’s completion for
seven days by calling one of the below numbers:
Domestic (Toll Free): 1-800-585-8367
International: 404-537-3406
Passcode: 5889599
ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP
Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore
mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the
largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world,
serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of
Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.
