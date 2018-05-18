Cintas : Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that its uniform rental location in Eagan received Minnesota Star (MNSTAR) certification from the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA). The announcement took place during a special ceremony at Cintas. Ken Peterson, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, attended the event.

The Minnesota STAR (MNSTAR) Program is MNOSHA’s highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health. Minnesota Star certification is earned by businesses who meet very rigorous safety requirements and can prove that the elimination of injuries is a key component of a company’s culture.

“A safe workplace is crucial to the success of our entire facility,” said Brad Newton, general manager at Cintas in Eagan. ““We’re proud to accomplish MNSTAR certification and remain committed to sustaining this high level of safety performance.”

Approximately 155 employee-partners are employed at the uniform rental facility in Eagan. The location officially began the VPP process in 2014 and received mentorship from safety leaders at the Maple Grove Cintas location.

Since 2011, a total of 81 Cintas facilities have been recognized under the VPP program. Cintas is currently ranked second in the entire nation for companies with VPP sites. Cintas Corporation has approximately 250 facilities throughout the world actively pursuing VPP recognition by OSHA or the equivalent under a similar certifying body. This includes operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Honduras.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005023/en/