Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cintas Corporation    CTAS

CINTAS CORPORATION (CTAS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cintas : Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that its uniform rental location in Eagan received Minnesota Star (MNSTAR) certification from the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA). The announcement took place during a special ceremony at Cintas. Ken Peterson, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, attended the event.

The Minnesota STAR (MNSTAR) Program is MNOSHA’s highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health. Minnesota Star certification is earned by businesses who meet very rigorous safety requirements and can prove that the elimination of injuries is a key component of a company’s culture.

“A safe workplace is crucial to the success of our entire facility,” said Brad Newton, general manager at Cintas in Eagan. ““We’re proud to accomplish MNSTAR certification and remain committed to sustaining this high level of safety performance.”

Approximately 155 employee-partners are employed at the uniform rental facility in Eagan. The location officially began the VPP process in 2014 and received mentorship from safety leaders at the Maple Grove Cintas location.

Since 2011, a total of 81 Cintas facilities have been recognized under the VPP program. Cintas is currently ranked second in the entire nation for companies with VPP sites. Cintas Corporation has approximately 250 facilities throughout the world actively pursuing VPP recognition by OSHA or the equivalent under a similar certifying body. This includes operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Honduras.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINTAS CORPORATION
07:01pCINTAS : Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designati..
BU
05/17CINTAS : OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designati..
AQ
05/15CINTAS : Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distr..
BU
05/08CINTAS : OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designati..
BU
05/04CINTAS : CTAS) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp
AQ
05/03CINTAS : Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Titl..
BU
04/27CINTAS : 84-- PR# 667-18-1-397-0021, Shreveport, Svc Cintas Service Contract
AQ
04/26CINTAS : OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation
BU
04/25CINTAS : Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Ini..
BU
04/24CINTAS CORPORATION : Free Research Report as Cintas’ Quarterly Revenues Surged 2..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14The 1% Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update - Let It Rain Dividends 
05/04DIVIDEND ARISTOCRATS TOP GAINERS : Leggett, Walgreens, AT&T, Nucor And Pepsi, Pe.. 
04/13THE DIVIDEND DIET : A Guide To Investing On Easy Street 
04/12The Dividend Champions Are Not 'Fair To Cheap' 
04/10Big Dividend Growth Does Not Always Mean Big 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 445 M
EBIT 2018 1 007 M
Net income 2018 822 M
Debt 2018 2 373 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 24,22
P/E ratio 2019 26,17
EV / Sales 2018 3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 19 450 M
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | CTAS | US1729081059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Farmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Phillip Holloman President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard T. Farmer Chairman-Emeritus
Gerald S. Adolph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION16.89%19 450
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 545
UNITED RENTALS-3.70%14 242
LG CORP--.--%12 727
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-17.28%11 680
BUREAU VERITAS-5.27%11 310
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.