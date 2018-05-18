Cintas : Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

Cintas
Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that its uniform rental
location in Eagan received Minnesota Star (MNSTAR) certification from
the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA).
The announcement took place during a special ceremony at Cintas. Ken
Peterson, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and
Industry, attended the event.
The Minnesota STAR (MNSTAR) Program is MNOSHA’s highest recognition for
the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and
health. Minnesota Star certification is earned by businesses who meet
very rigorous safety requirements and can prove that the elimination of
injuries is a key component of a company’s culture.
“A safe workplace is crucial to the success of our entire facility,”
said Brad Newton, general manager at Cintas in Eagan. ““We’re proud to
accomplish MNSTAR certification and remain committed to sustaining this
high level of safety performance.”
Approximately 155 employee-partners are employed at the uniform rental
facility in Eagan. The location officially began the VPP process in 2014
and received mentorship from safety leaders at the Maple Grove Cintas
location.
Since 2011, a total of 81 Cintas facilities have been recognized under
the VPP program. Cintas is currently ranked second in the entire nation
for companies with VPP sites. Cintas Corporation has approximately 250
facilities throughout the world actively pursuing VPP recognition by
OSHA or the equivalent under a similar certifying body. This includes
operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Honduras.
About Cintas Corporation:
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence
every day by providing a wide range of products and services that
enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and
employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services
including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety
products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance
training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq
Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both
the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
