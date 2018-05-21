Cintas : OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Cintas
Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that its uniform rental
location in Boston received Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star
certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(OSHA). The announcement took place during a special ceremony at Cintas.
David Nangle, Massachusetts State Representative and Paul Cohen,
Chelmsford Town Manager, attended the event.
VPP Star is OSHA’s highest recognition for the practice of and
commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health. Voluntary
Protection Program Star certification is earned by businesses who meet
very rigorous safety requirements and can prove that the elimination of
injuries is a key component of a company’s culture.
“It takes a group of people who are dedicated to changing their
behaviors to ensure that Cintas is a safe place to work and a
world-class safety leader,” said Scott Lee, general manager at Cintas in
Chelmsford. “I am proud of the employee-partners at Cintas Chelmsford
who took on the challenge to earn this prestigious distinction.”
Approximately 185 employee-partners are employed at the uniform rental
facility in Chelmsford. The location officially began the VPP process in
2014 and received mentorship from safety leaders at Raytheon.
Since 2011, a total of 81 Cintas facilities have been recognized under
the VPP program. Cintas is currently ranked second in the entire nation
for companies with VPP sites.
Cintas Corporation has approximately 250 facilities throughout the world
actively pursuing VPP recognition by OSHA or the equivalent under a
similar certifying body. This includes operations in the U.S., Canada,
Mexico and Honduras.
About Cintas Corporation:
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types
and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence
every day by providing a wide range of products and services that
enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and
employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services
including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety
products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance
training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq
Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both
the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005126/en/