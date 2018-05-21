Cintas : OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that its uniform rental location in Boston received Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The announcement took place during a special ceremony at Cintas. David Nangle, Massachusetts State Representative and Paul Cohen, Chelmsford Town Manager, attended the event.

VPP Star is OSHA’s highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health. Voluntary Protection Program Star certification is earned by businesses who meet very rigorous safety requirements and can prove that the elimination of injuries is a key component of a company’s culture.

“It takes a group of people who are dedicated to changing their behaviors to ensure that Cintas is a safe place to work and a world-class safety leader,” said Scott Lee, general manager at Cintas in Chelmsford. “I am proud of the employee-partners at Cintas Chelmsford who took on the challenge to earn this prestigious distinction.”

Approximately 185 employee-partners are employed at the uniform rental facility in Chelmsford. The location officially began the VPP process in 2014 and received mentorship from safety leaders at Raytheon.

Since 2011, a total of 81 Cintas facilities have been recognized under the VPP program. Cintas is currently ranked second in the entire nation for companies with VPP sites.

Cintas Corporation has approximately 250 facilities throughout the world actively pursuing VPP recognition by OSHA or the equivalent under a similar certifying body. This includes operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Honduras.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005126/en/