Cisco : Coding and Connecting with DevNet at Cisco Live Barcelona

Financials ($) Sales 2018 48 506 M EBIT 2018 14 965 M Net income 2018 10 207 M Finance 2018 42 831 M Yield 2018 2,82% P/E ratio 2018 20,95 P/E ratio 2019 19,83 EV / Sales 2018 3,45x EV / Sales 2019 3,61x Capitalization 210 B Chart CISCO SYSTEMS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Average target price 39,9 $ Spread / Average Target -6,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Rebecca J. Jacoby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CISCO SYSTEMS 9.40% 210 401 QUALCOMM 5.31% 101 025 ERICSSON 0.35% 22 904 ZTE CORPORATION --.--% 21 934 ARISTA NETWORKS INC 20.34% 20 231 HARRIS CORPORATION 1.99% 17 421