Cisco : Coding and Connecting with DevNet at Cisco Live Barcelona

01/28/2018 | 01:59am CET

Cisco Live Barcelona. January 29 - February 2018

Watch the live broadcast starting Tuesday, January 30 at 9:00 AM Barcelona (CET)
Broadcast link

  • 3:00 AM New York City, USA (EST)
  • 8:00 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT)
  • 1:30 PM Bangalore, India (IST)
  • 7:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEDT)

DevNet Facebook Live Exclusive

Rise of the Network APIs

Wednesday, January 31 at 2:50 PM Barcelona (CET)
Facebook Live broadcast link

  • 8:50 AM New York City, USA (EST)
  • 1:50 PM London, United Kingdom (GMT)
  • 7:20 PM Bangalore, India (IST)
  • 12:40 AM Thursday Sydney, Australia (AEDT)

Visit our Cisco DevNet Facebook page for more details.

See Also

HyperFlex Multicloud Platform is here and coming to Cisco Live Barcelona by Francoise Rees.
Navigating the Partner Xperience at Cisco Live Europe by Matthew Ingram.
Barcelona, Here I Come! by Joseph M. Bradley.

Tweets by DevvieBot

Cisco Live Highlights

  • DevNet Express - Data Center
  • Connected Women's Event and DevNet Reception
  • Application Developer Challenge, App Dev Zone and demos
  • Partner demos
  • Design Thinking
  • Black Hat, White Hat - learn, code, hack and win!
  • Sandbox
  • Mini-hacks
  • Learning labs
  • Packed classrooms and sessions

Tags:

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 00:59:02 UTC.

