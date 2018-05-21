Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Employees are Earth Aware, Making a Positive Impact on the Planet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

We may not always remember to 'stop and smell the roses,' but slowing down and appreciating the natural beauty all around us can serve as a reminder of lucky we are to call planet Earth our home. Last month, employees around the world came together to do just that; celebrating Earth Day throughout April as part of Cisco's Earth Aware campaign.

Earth Aware is Cisco's annual month-long volunteerism and awareness campaign in support of the sustainability and the environment. Through dozens of 'green' events, such as volunteer-led tree plantings, Earth fairs, beach cleanups, recycling seminars, and more, employees took action to positively impact the planet, at work and at home.

Here are a few of our favorite Earth Aware events from around the world:

Recycle IT Day

Employees at 143 global locations were able to bring in end-of-life electronics from home, the office, or lab to be recycled during our annual Recycle IT Day. The items collected are shredded for data protection and then recycled by Cisco's e-waste recycling vendors, keeping metal, plastics, and other reusable materials out of the landfill and reducing the amount of new material that needs to be produced. At last year's event, we recycled over 394,000 pounds of electronics.

Beach cleanup in Portugal

In Portugal, employees spent a morning picking up trash on the beaches of Algés in collaboration with the local government. With more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic currently littering the ocean, community clean-ups can have an immediate, positive impact on wildlife, ecosystems, and local economies.

Urban IoT garden in Belgium

A team of Cisco employees continues to maintain an IoT garden in Belgium using Cisco equipment and a specialized robot. The vegetables grown in the garden are donated to local charities. Most recently, the team donated an entire harvest to Resto du Coeur, a local organization that distributes food and hot meals to those in need. The team is now preparing the garden for the next sowing season.

India solar plant opening and tree planting

In addition to opening a new solar facility for its Bangalore campus in mid-April, employees in India celebrated Earth Aware by planting trees and reducing food and paper waste in the cafeteria. Later this month, more than 200 employees will take part in Cisco India's Zero Emissions Ride by traveling to work on their bicycles instead of vehicles, reducing the carbon emissions associated with their daily commute.

San Jose Bike to Work Day

Nearly 150 Cisco employees took part in the annual Bay Area Bike to Work Day, an event held in conjunction with Silicon Valley's Bike Coalition. Volunteers manned energizer stations open to all bike commuters that day at our San Jose campus and passed out Cisco-branded water bottles, cycling t-shirts, and snacks as a thank you to those employees who went 'green' by riding their bikes.

Even though April is over, we aren't done celebrating. On May 22, employees around the world are invited to attend Cisco's annual sustainability speaker series, SustainX.

The event will feature leaders from both inside and outside Cisco exchanging ideas on how our people, technology, and a new way of thinking will lead us to solving today's sustainability challenges for the future. This year's event will also include a hands-on design thinking course for Cisco employees.

Subscribe to our CSR blog to stay up to date on all of our corporate social responsibility initiatives including our progress towards achieving the greenhouse gas reduction goals we announced in 2017.


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
04:05pIDC ANALYST PART 2 : How to make multi-cloud work for government
PU
03:50pCISCO : Multicloud Workload Protection – Cisco Tetration Welcomes Containe..
PU
03:20pCISCO : The New Cisco Webex Teams Experience Starts Today
PU
01:35pCISCO : Securing Critical Infrastructure Highlighted as New Partners Join Charte..
AQ
12:23pZACKS : Analysts Expect Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Shar..
AQ
05/20CISCO : Spark New Zealand to Deploy Cloud Unified Communications Suite With Broa..
AQ
05/19Enterprise/Business Firewall Software Market to Boom By 2023 As Per Latest Re..
AQ
05/19CISCO : keen to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh
AQ
05/18GLOBAL IOT HEALTHCARE MARKET REPORT : Global IoT Healthcare Market Analysis by ..
AQ
05/18GLOBAL CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET RE : Global Connected Logistics Market Analysi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:20aCISCO SYSTEMS : Should We Be Worried? 
05/18PayPal To Acquire iZettle For Strategic Expansion 
05/18How To Retire Today With $1 Million 
05/17HPE To Acquire Plexxi For Software-Defined Networking Tech 
05/17Baird still bullish on Cisco after 'solid' Q3 report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 247 M
EBIT 2018 15 305 M
Net income 2018 -900 M
Finance 2018 25 079 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 397,15
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | CSCO | US17275R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 49,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS12.82%209 369
QUALCOMM-11.04%84 435
ERICSSON25.65%25 779
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 336
ARISTA NETWORKS INC5.31%18 402
HARRIS CORPORATION7.90%18 147
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.