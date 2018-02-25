Cisco : February 25, 2018 Airtel and Cisco Team to Improve Mobile User Experience

Utilizing Cisco's Self-Optimizing Network solutions to manage and support the massive growth in data and voice traffic

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress - With mobile data consumption surpassing usage of the U.S. and China in 20171, mobile service providers in India are working to enhance their network infrastructure to manage and support the growth surge and ensure quality of customer experience.



Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's largest telecommunications services provider, and Cisco have joined forces to improve customer experience by taking their SON collaboration to next level.

SON is now carrying out optimization based on customer experience and predictive analytics apart from the traditional approach of responding to network degradations.

SON self-healing applications have been enriched for taking proactive actions in near real time, using predictive machine learning and interworking of SON with NOC tools, PM analytics & customer experience analytics platforms.

Cisco and Airtel are continuously working together to identify new use cases and enhancing SON capabilities of deployed platform.

'Our collaboration on this project with Cisco has helped us to dynamically adjust our network during exponential increase in voice and data traffic,' saidAbhay Savargaonkar, director, Networks, Bharti Airtel. 'We are now taking SON to next level by integrating it with other data sources and machine learning capabilities. This is a path breaking step to put more intelligence in the network and enable us to enhance real-time experience of our consumers.'

'Airtel is building a completely automated network platform that self-monitors, adjusts, and modifies without manual intervention,' saidYvette Kanouff, senior vice president, general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. 'Working together, we designed an open, hyper-programmable architecture that consolidates Airtel's multi-vendor, multi-domain network into a sleek, agile, unified system capable of scaling to meet the intense demands spanning in and outside its region.'

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. Together with our portfolio of professional services, we can enable service providers and media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks and grow revenue.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 4 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, IPTV, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long-distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 307 million customers across its operations at the end of November 2014.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

