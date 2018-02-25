Log in
Cisco : February 25, 2018 TIM and Cisco Join Forces To Increase The IT Security Of Italian Companies

02/25/2018 | 12:17pm CET

TIM Safe Web, the new security service developed in collaboration with Cisco and integrated into the TIM network, going live in March

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress - Starting from March, TIM, the leading provider of mobile and fixed telecommunication services in Italy, in partnership with Cisco will offer 'TIM Safe WEB', a highly secure platform service, integrated in the TIM network, able to safeguard small business users from malware, such as ramsomware, phishing, and other malicious cybersecurity activities.

TIM Safe Web combines TIM's unique technologies and information with the capabilities of the Cisco Umbrella cloud-based security platform, which leverages a constantly updated global database of threat intelligence. This 'over-the-network' service enhancement will be provided to about 600.000 TIM Business customers in order to improve both security and quality of service starting from small business market that is very exposed to cyberattacks.

Functionalities like antiphishing and malware containment will so be 'embedded' in TIM network, without need of placing more HW in customers' premises nor having new SW in their devices. Moreover, the protection will be active on every system connected to the customers' LAN for the application of the security policies at DNS (Domain Name Server) level, thus allowing to block the requests to dangerous IP addresses before the Internet connection is up. Cisco Umbrella analyzes over 125 billion Domain Name System (DNS) requests per day in 160 countries worldwide and proactively blocks almost every request to malicious destinations- offering a 'clean pipe' for end users.

The new features will mostly allow to block navigation to malicious sites, which have the aim of stealing confidential personal information, financial data or private codes, and to prevent access to malicious sites designed to infect computers with malicious software, also mitigating the spread of latest generation malware (ransomware). With 'TIM Safe Web', the small and medium-sized companies and SOHOs will rely on a high level of quality and reliability, through the TIM broadband and ultrabroadband network, a high-performance service able to make web surfing safer, ensuring benefits in terms of affordability and ease of use.

The initiative represents a first concrete step towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed yesterday in Barcelona, which also provides the skills and solutions sharing to support the digital transformation of companies, Public Administration and public services.

Lorenzo Forina, Executive Vice President, Business & Top Customers Director at TIM, said: 'Constantly evolve our offer with distinctive solutions and improving the quality of our services are the pillars of Tim strategy on business market. The use of a 'best of breed' platform like Cisco Umbrella allows TIM, first in Europe, to offer a cloud based, extremely effective and directly embedded in the network, security service to our customers. The security of the enterprises network infrastructure is a key element to strengthen the global cyber-security of their business, indeed.'

Woody Sessoms, Senior Vice President, Global Service Provider segment, at Cisco, added: 'The threat of cyberattacks is a growing concern for individuals and enterprises, and can only be resolved through collaboration among all industry players. TIM, which is already able to rely on threat intelligence from its own sources, has long recognized the need to tackle malicious cybersecurity activity head on, and is ensuring that its business customers are protected from malware, ransomware and other forms of cyberattacks.'

Cisco is leading disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. Together with our portfolio of professional services, we can enable service providers and media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks and grow revenue.

Supporting Resources

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About TIM
TIM Group is Italy's leading ICT company, supporting the country's 'Digital Life'. TIM's offer is built on top quality and maximum dissemination of convergent services and premium content relying upon innovative infrastructures, a vast choice of App and devices, tailored and modular solutions, both for retail and business. TIM Brazil is one of the major players in the local market, leading 4G coverage in the country.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Cisco Press Contact
Sara Cicero, Service Provider PR, [email protected]

TIM Press Office
+39 06 3688 2610
www.telecomitalia.com/media
Twitter: @TIMnewsroom

Source: Cisco

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 11:16:04 UTC.

