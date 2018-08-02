Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 07:47:37 pm
42.405 USD   +1.30%
01:38pCISCO : IT giant Cisco to buy Ann Arbor-based Duo Security for $2.35..
AQ
01:16pCISCO : Hello to Hi-Tech House Calls
PU
01:11pCISCO : Why download the exploit, when you can carry it with you?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Hello to Hi-Tech House Calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:16pm EDT

How can we help medical professionals see more patients? A major southern hospital needed to find an answer. They couldn't find enough doctors and nurses to cover their growing number of patients. And to make it even tougher, they were combining two goals: rural outreach and state-wide coverage in specialty medicine.

Avizia says…

In theory, the answer to this care shortage was telemedicine. But the hospital's IT department knew that everyday video conferencing systems wouldn't work for the needs of hospitals and clinics. To start, those systems aren't mobile, so patients would have to come to them. Which isn't always possible when patients can't walk or even get out of their bed. Plus, the hospital didn't just want doctors and to see patients via video-they wanted tools to help them connect the way they would if they were in the same room.

To make that happen, the IT team needed a telemedicine expert. Cisco suggested Avizia. You'll find our telemedicine systems in a quarter of US hospitals and four of the top five integrated healthcare delivery networks in the US. Cisco knew we didn't just have the expertise, but the experience putting these solutions into practice across the healthcare industry.

Here, our solution started with our specially designed telemedicine carts. The carts are equipped with special cameras, remote stethoscopes, and other connected tools so remote doctors can see for themselves what that symptom looks like. And to make sure every check-up is up to task, the system runs on a backbone of Cisco server tech including BE 7000M Servers, UCS Flexpods and Cisco Meetings software for connectivity, all provided by Venture Technologies a Cisco reseller.

Now, the hospital's doctors and nurses are using telemedicine to care for patients in more than 20 remote locations. Which means rural and remote patients get specialty care they need, wherever they need it. Everyone saves time driving long distances. And the hospital and its clinics ran more efficiently, letting them explore new ways to help patients get healthy.

And better yet, the hospital is working with us to bring in more telemedicine solutions. Which is a good prognosis for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

The story doesn't stop there…

Discover how our other partners are helping customers around the world.

Connect with Avizia using our Partner Locator, and check out the Cisco Marketplace for more solutions from partners.


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:38pCISCO : IT giant Cisco to buy Ann Arbor-based Duo Security for $2.35B
AQ
01:37pCISCO : N-- naval satellite operations center (navsoc) cisco installation servic..
AQ
01:35pCISCO : Equipment and Licenses
AQ
01:16pCISCO : Hello to Hi-Tech House Calls
PU
01:11pCISCO : Why download the exploit, when you can carry it with you?
PU
01:11pCDM : the new driver of cybersecurity and IT modernization
PU
11:59aCISCO : to buy cyber-security company Duo for USD 2.35 billion
AQ
11:45aCISCO : The new essential device for healthcare
PU
09:35aCISCO : to buy cyber-security company Duo for $2.35 billion
RE
09:20aCISCO : August 2, 2018 UPDATE - Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Duo Security
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:53aREUTERS : Cisco could buy Duo Security for $2B 
07/29CISCO AND JUNIPER : This Pair Trade Has More Alpha To Go 
07/264 Reasons Cisco Is A Great Long-Term Dividend Growth Stock, At The Right Pric.. 
07/25CISCO : Buyback By The Numbers 
07/24PURE STORAGE : Not A Flash In The Pan 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 256 M
EBIT 2018 15 194 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 613 M
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.30%198 885
QUALCOMM0.52%95 021
ERICSSON30.03%26 070
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.83%19 667
HARRIS CORPORATION16.45%19 584
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.47%19 024
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.