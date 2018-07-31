Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Cisco : Multiple Cobalt Personality Disorder

07/31/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Cisco Blog > Threat Research

Threat Research

Despite the notion that modern cybersecurity protocols have stopped email-based attacks, email continues to be one of the primary attack vectors for malicious actors - both for widespread and targeted operations.

Recently, Cisco Talos has observed numerous email-based attacks that are spreading malware to users at both a large and small scale. In this blog post, we analyze several of those campaigns and their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). These campaigns were all observed between mid-May and early July of this year, and can likely be attributed to one, or possibly two, groups. The attacks have become more sophisticated, and have evolved to evade detection on a continual basis.

Other researchers have attributed these attacks to a group known as the Cobalt Gang, which has continued its activities even after the arrest of its alleged leader in Spain this year.

Read More »

Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:27:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 256 M
EBIT 2018 15 194 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 613 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,64x
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS10.10%204 716
QUALCOMM-3.09%94 265
ERICSSON29.92%27 474
ARISTA NETWORKS INC9.46%20 553
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.36%20 291
HARRIS CORPORATION6.17%18 195
