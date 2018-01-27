Log in
Cisco : Navigating the Partner Xperience at Cisco Live Europe

01/27/2018 | 05:54pm CET

One of my favorite aspects about our global partner ecosystem is that ever-relevant keyword - global. We've built some great momentum with our partners in Las Vegas for Cisco Live US and in Cancun for Cisco Live LatAm. Now, we're headed to Barcelona with many of our EMEAR partners for the Cisco Live Europe Partner Xperience, and I couldn't be more excited.

Besides the fact that Barcelona is an incredible city, our incredible partners are the reason why I can't wait to be there. And the reason they go is because of the Partner Xperience program. We have two full days of partner-focused content and activities planned. The program is customized for partner executives, sales and technical leaders for all partner types. This might not be your first time attending the event, but this is the first time we're bringing an extended partner track to Cisco Live Europe and we're making sure the content is powerful and valuable for the partners in attendance. Check out the full agenda here.

Here are a few of the things I'm looking forward to the most:

Partner Xperience Keynote - Shortly after the Cisco Live keynote, Wendy Mars, VP EMEAR Partner Organization, will kick off the partner program talking about how now is the time for our partners to 'own it' and how we're going to do that together.

Partner Appreciation Reception - Flamenco dancers, Spain-inspired appetizers, drinks and giveaways at a private reception exclusive to Cisco partners attending Cisco Live. Space is limited, so attendance to the Partner Xperience Keynote is required to attend the reception. Don't miss it!

Ecosystem Exchanges - This is where you'll have the opportunity to connect with Cisco solution partners and forge new partner-to-partner business relationships that can unlock new budgets, bigger deals, and higher margins. You can email your meeting requests here and also check out the list of participating partners.

Giveaways - I would have picked a session as one of the top things I'm most looking forward to, but I couldn't choose just one. If you're anything like me , you could win a $100 gift card just for attending all those great sessions. For each session our partners attend, they will receive one raffle ticket. You can also receive one bonus raffle ticket for attending the Partner Appreciation Reception. Two winning tickets will be selected to receive a $100 gift card. There's no doubt that the sessions and the reception are worth more than the prize, but who doesn't love free stuff?

If you're a partner who is already registered for CLEUR, but hasn't registered for the Partner Xperience, have no fear. It's not too late to register to join us.

We'll be tweeting live from @CiscoPartners and streaming live video with some of our Cisco leaders on the Cisco Partners Facebook. No matter what you find photo-worthy in Barcelona, I want to see how you experience CLEUR. Use the hashtag #CLPartners in all your posts, and follow along on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for highlights, takeaways and updates.

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 16:54:00 UTC.

