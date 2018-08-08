Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : New Learning Labs for DNA Center API

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 04:57am CEST

You have probably noticed the new DNA Center sandbox that we have been updating over the past few months. If so, your next question is probably, 'how can I take advantage of the APIs exposed?' Well, we have an answer for that.

We have released a couple of new REST API labs for DNA Center focusing on three capabilities:

  • PathTrace
  • Command Runner
  • Template Programmer

PathTrace

A part of the assurance capability. The PathTrace API allows you to trace connectivity through the network between two hosts.

Command Runner

Command Runner allows exec commands to be run on devices across the network. This API is commonly used in the 'Run IT' feature of assurance.

Template Programmer

Template programmer API lets you define and apply velocity templates to change the configuration of network devices. Templates support variables, versioning, validation and testing sets.

By taking advantage of these API you can integrate these DNA center capabilities into your own workflows.

Enjoy the new learning labs (there are more to come!) and we welcome your feedback. And if you're going to Cisco GSX, you can try the learning labs right there in the DevNet Zone.

@adamradford123


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
04:57aCISCO : New Learning Labs for DNA Center API
PU
08/07CISCO : Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Wired and Wire..
PU
08/07CISCO : The Next Step in Intent-based Networking for the WAN
PU
08/07CISCO : Revolutionizing WANs with Cisco IOS XE Software-Defined Architecture
PU
08/07CISCO : 5520 wireless controllers, replace existing Cisco 5508 wireless controll..
AQ
08/07CISCO : Hardware and Software
AQ
08/07CISCO : Equipment and License
AQ
08/07CISCO : Subscription Licenses
AQ
08/07#CISCOCHAMPION RADIO, S5|EP.16 : DevNet & Meraki
PU
08/07ARISTA : Settles IP Dispute With Cisco -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Dividend Update - July 2018 
08/07DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Busy Earnings Season, Heavy Buying, Growing Dividend.. 
08/07China has outspent the U.S. in 5G 
08/06UBIQUITI : A Unique Company 
08/06Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 255 M
EBIT 2018 15 300 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 610 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS13.79%203 635
QUALCOMM2.22%96 565
ERICSSON31.81%26 471
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.11%20 185
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.94%19 330
HARRIS CORPORATION15.87%19 310
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.