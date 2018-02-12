Cisco : On March 7th, Cisco Women of Impact are Together, For Change

At Cisco, inclusion and collaboration are part of our core values. We know having a diverse workforce drives innovation and creates an environment where every employee feels respected and valued for their unique contributions. It's one of the reasons I'm so proud to have worked at Cisco for the last 22 years.

At the start of my career, I was often the only woman in the room. In 1997, I founded the Women's Action Network starting with five women in the Midwest and a vision for a community of women who support and inspire each other. Twenty years later, I am amazed to see how that original group of five women has grown and evolved into Cisco's global Connected Women organization with thousands of members and chapters in 42 countries.

Our mission is to 'attract, develop, retain and celebrate women as part of a competitive and diverse workforce.' To accomplish that goal, Connected Women, along with Cisco's Office of Inclusion and Collaboration and our sister organization Cisco Empowered Women's Network (CEWN) come together each year to hold our annual Women of Impact Conference, coming up this year on Wednesday, March 7th.

Over 15,000 Cisco employees, partners, and customers are expected to attend this year across 100 locations around the globe, as well as virtually. The theme, 'Together, For Change,' couldn't be more relevant given the global conversation about the challenges women face in the workplace today, with new campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp. In the entertainment industry, media, politics, and our own tech industry, women are sharing their stories, supporting one another, and working Together, for Change.

Join us on March 7th to hear from our inspirational speakers, expand your network, share your ideas, and learn actionable steps to grow personally and professionally.

Start the conversation today by sharing your stories and photos of how you're working Together, for Change on Twitter @Cisco_WOI and be sure to use #WOI2018.

