Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 12:17pm CET

BARCELONA, Mobile World Congress, February 25, 2018 - Mobile network operators are facing strong pressures to evolve their businesses and operations for profitable growth and differentiation. Explosive demand for bandwidth persists, while ARPU pressures mount due to competition and limited service innovation. Addressing these challenges requires industry innovation focused on delivering new revenue-generating services based on a more flexible and agile service delivery environment, while reducing Capex and Opex.

Innovations such as network function virtualization have laid the groundwork for a new fundamental architecture to emerge. While many functions of a mobile network are being virtualized, including the Evolved Packet Core (EPC), IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS), the Gateway Internet LAN (Gi-LAN) and data transport, the radio access network represents the final domain for disaggregation and virtualization. It facilitates a true end-to-end, software-defined mobile network. An open, standards-based virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) is a key enabler for this new architecture and the creation of a dynamic multi-vendor ecosystem. Together, they deliver an economical and flexible platform that satisfies a variety of use cases and applications.

While there is significant innovation happening in and around open vRAN today, there are considerable gaps and challenges that make it difficult to assemble end-to-end solutions, putting heavy burden back on operators and startups with limited scope. We believe it is the ideal time to align and collaborate to solve the key challenges to deliver innovative RAN solutions ready for commercial deployment.

Today, with more than 30 years of experience building the largest multi-service, open IP networks in the world, Cisco is announcing plans to form a multi-vendor ecosystem designed to address these issues and accelerate the viability and adoption of Open vRAN solutions.

Cisco is working with ecosystem vendors who have confirmed plans to join the initiative including Altiostar, Aricent, Intel, Mavenir, Phazr, Red Hat and Tech Mahindra to spur rapid innovation in both hardware and software domains. Through this initiative, Cisco and the other ecosystem parties plan to focus on assembling viable solutions that build on an open and modular architecture, drawing from existing industry efforts and that will support a variety of use cases. The work of this ecosystem will be customer-driven, leveraging input from top worldwide operators such as Reliance Jio. Priorities include activities that simplify the transition to Open vRAN and software-defined mobile networks including:

  • Testing and integration
  • Solutions validation
  • Transport evolution
  • Publishing performance benchmarks
  • Running Proof of Concepts (POC)
  • Coordinating roadmaps for end-to-end solutions
  • Creating and validating network management templates, and more

'In collaboration with the ecosystem vendors, we aim to make the Radio Access Network more open and flexible, enabling the deployment of additional value-add mobile services at the network edge,' said Tareq Amin, senior vice president, Technology Development and Automation, Reliance Jio. 'Through this innovation and collaboration we will be able to deliver a better user experience for our customers.'

'We believe it is an ideal time to align and collaborate on these issues to deliver innovative solutions ready for commercial deployment,' said Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Service Provider Business. 'Together with the ecosystem parties, we're making leaps forward in developing a customer-centric ecosystem focused on accelerating innovation and enabling new business models to dramatically lower costs, add capacity and improve network performance.'

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. Together with our portfolio of professional services, we can enable service providers and media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks and grow revenue.

Supporting Resources

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/dlls/rss.html

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 11:16:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:17pCISCO : Press Release
PU
12:17pCISCO : February 25, 2018 TIM and Cisco Join Forces To Increase The IT Security ..
PU
12:17pCISCO : February 25, 2018 Cisco Spearheads Multi-Vendor Open vRAN Ecosystem Init..
PU
12:17pCISCO : February 25, 2018 Cisco Launches New ‘5G Now’ Portfolio for ..
PU
12:17pFEBRUARY 25, 2018 CISCO AND TIM : Together to Accelerate Italy’s Digitizat..
PU
12:12pCISCO : February 25, 2018 Airtel and Cisco Team to Improve Mobile User Experienc..
PU
12:04pCisco says most network gear needed for 5G is ready now and can cut costs
RE
12:01pCISCO : Launches New '5G Now' Portfolio for Service Providers Taking Action Toda..
AQ
12:01pCISCO : Spearheads Multi-Vendor Open vRAN Ecosystem Initiative For Mobile Networ..
AQ
12:01pCISCO AND TIM : Together to Accelerate Italy's Digitization
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/24Venture capital deals of the week 
02/24STOCKS TO WATCH : Investors Recharge After Soothing Fedspeak 
02/23Oracle To Acquire Zenedge For Cloud Security 
02/22IRA Portfolio 1 Year Buying-Selling Update And Now 5.8% Dividend Yield 
02/22My Top 10 Retirement Stocks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 130 M
EBIT 2018 15 299 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Finance 2018 34 597 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | CSCO | US17275R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 47,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.88%214 108
QUALCOMM-2.87%93 855
ERICSSON1.39%22 309
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 524
HARRIS CORPORATION11.54%18 854
ARISTA NETWORKS INC3.85%17 400
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.